Al Mustafa Welfare Trust Launches Winter Relief Drive to Support Families in Gaza, Palestine

AMWT humanitarian worker hands a winter relief aid package to a smiling young woman in a snowy outdoor setting. A young girl in a warm hooded jacket smiles softly while standing outside a weathered shelter. A little girl in a pink winter coat gazes seriously at the camera as sunlight catches her hair.

Support Winter Relief Program for Gaza, Palestine, and help protect children and families living in vulnerable conditions with warm clothing, shelter & food.

We are deeply concerned about the conditions families in Gaza are experiencing as winter arrives, many have already lost their homes and support systems due to the ongoing conflict.” — Spokesperson for Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

HOUNSLOW, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Mustafa Welfare Trust (AMWT) has announced the launch of an expanded Winter Relief Drive aimed at helping families and children in Gaza who are facing severe winter conditions while already struggling with the effects of ongoing conflict and displacement. As temperatures continue to drop, thousands of families are living in shelters that offer little protection from the cold. Many have lost their homes, belongings, and access to basic essentials, making the winter season especially dangerous.

For months, communities across Gaza have been living in damaged buildings, makeshift shelters, and overcrowded tents.

These temporary spaces lack proper insulation, heating, or warm bedding. With shortages of winter clothing—such as jackets, socks, gloves, and blankets—families are left exposed to cold winds, dampness, and frequent rainfall. Children, the elderly, and people with health conditions remain at the highest risk of illness as harsh weather adds another layer of difficulty to an already critical humanitarian situation.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, a humanitarian organisation with 40 years of experience, has worked across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to support people affected by crises. With a 100% Zakat policy and a transparent donation process, AMWT has gained a strong reputation for delivering emergency aid, supporting orphans, improving access to healthcare, and providing food and long-term community development. This winter, AMWT is focusing its efforts on Gaza, where thousands of families continue to endure unstable conditions with limited access to basic supplies.

In recent months, ongoing conflict has severely damaged homes, schools, medical centres, and public infrastructure in Gaza. Families who were already facing hardship now confront the winter season with little protection. Rain, cold temperatures, and flooding have worsened living conditions in displacement camps. With limited access to electricity and heating, many families cannot keep their children warm through the night.

Health risks, including respiratory infections, flu, and cold-related illnesses, increase significantly during winter—especially among children who lack warm clothing. The Winter Relief Drive aims to reduce these risks by supplying families with essential seasonal items and emergency support.

Through the Winter Relief Drive, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust will distribute essential items that can help families stay warm and comfortable during the cold season. These items include:

• Warm clothing such as jackets, sweaters, socks, hats, gloves, and scarves

• Thick blankets, sleeping mats, and basic bedding

• Food packs containing essential items for daily meals

• First-aid kits for basic medical needs

• Simple shelter support for families living in tents or damaged homes

Families with the greatest needs will be given priority. This includes orphans, widows, refugees, and those living in temporary shelters or homes that are no longer structurally safe. The aim is to provide practical, timely assistance that can help reduce the hardships experienced during winter.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust has active teams and partners working throughout Gaza and Palestine. These teams continue to deliver aid directly to families, ensuring support reaches communities quickly and safely. To date, AMWT has been able to assist:

• 250,000 people with emergency support

• 27,000 families with food packs

• 43,000 individuals with medical supplies and support

• 20,000 people with access to safe drinking water every day

These figures reflect the scale of need and the ongoing efforts to support communities who continue to face difficult and unpredictable circumstances. The Winter Relief Drive builds on these existing efforts by addressing seasonal challenges that can lead to further suffering if left unmet.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is urging individuals, communities, organisations, and global supporters to take part in the Winter Relief Drive. Contributions of any size can help supply essential winter items, support winter health needs, and bring relief to those who are struggling to cope with the weather.

With a long history of transparent and accountable work, AMWT ensures that donations reach those who need them most. The organisation’s 100% Zakat policy guarantees that every penny of Zakat received goes directly to helping beneficiaries.

For many families in crisis areas, winter is not just a cold season—it is a time when survival becomes more difficult. Conflict, displacement, and poverty weaken households and reduce their ability to cope with low temperatures. Children are particularly vulnerable because they lose body heat faster than adults, making warm clothing and bedding essential for their protection.

By offering winter support, organisations like AMWT aim to prevent further suffering, reduce health risks, and help families maintain dignity during challenging times. Relief efforts also help ease the pressure on overcrowded shelters and strained medical facilities.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is a UK-based humanitarian organisation established over 40 years ago. The Trust works across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, delivering emergency aid, medical care, education, food programs, orphan support, and community development. Through a strong commitment to transparency and impact, AMWT has supported millions around the world during times of crisis.

