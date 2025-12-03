Smart Glass And Smart Window Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Glass And Smart Window Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart Glass And Smart Window Market?

In recent years, there has been remarkable growth in the market size of smart glass and smart windows. This market is predicted to expand from a size of $6.85 billion in 2024 to $7.96 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This historic surge in growth can be credited to factors such as an increasing demand for energy-efficient constructions, greater acceptance in the automotive and transportation sectors, a heightened emphasis on comfort and privacy for occupants, government policies promoting environmentally-friendly construction and the rise in urbanization and development of commercial infrastructure.

The market size for smart glass and smart windows is predicted to rapidly expand in the upcoming years, with forecasts indicating a substantial increase to $14.33 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This projected escalation during the forecast years can be ascribed to enhancing regulations on energy efficiency, surging necessity for privacy and security solutions, the incorporation in electric and self-driving vehicles, an escalating focus on green building practices, and burgeoning applications in commercial and institutional infrastructures. During the forecast period, major trends are set to emerge such as advanced materials, innovative switchable and smart glazing, progress in dynamic light and heat regulation, R&D in energy-saving coatings, and the technological evolution in automation and IoT integration.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Smart Glass And Smart Window Global Market Growth?

The surge in usage of electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to spur the expansion of the smart glass and smart window market. These cars, powered by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, are an eco-friendlier, quieter, and more efficient means of transport than standard petrol-driven vehicles. The escalating demand for EVs is precipitated by the rise in fuel prices, as they offer a more economical solution compared to traditionally motorized cars. Smart glass and smart windows enhance the experience inside electric vehicle cabins by offering adjustable light and privacy, augmenting passenger amenity and minimizing glare. Additionally, they aid in managing heat and light transmission, thus contributing to energy efficiency and promoting contemporary and eco-friendly vehicle designs. For example, the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization from France, stated that in May 2025, electric car sales surpassed 17 million units in 2024, illustrating a growth rate of over 25% and a rise of roughly 3.5 million vehicles from 2023. Consequently, the proliferating acceptance of electric vehicles is propelling the expansion of the smart glass and smart window market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Smart Glass And Smart Window Market?

Major players in the Smart Glass And Smart Window Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Merck kgA

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Asahi Glass Co. (AGC)

• Corning Incorporated

• Pro Display

• Skyline Design

• View Inc.

• Halio Inc.

• Gauzy Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Glass And Smart Window Market?

Key players in the smart glass and smart window market, such as dual smart glass technology solution providers, are concentrating on the creation of refined solutions to improve energy efficiency, convenience, and privacy, all while promoting eco-friendly and contemporary vehicle designs. The term ""dual smart glass technology solutions"" represents glazing systems that merge two smart glass properties, like tint control and privacy switching, to maximize regulation of light, heat, and privacy in buildings or vehicles. Gauzy Ltd., an Israeli smart glass tech firm, for example, introduced a dual smart glass technology in April 2025, which merges suspended particle device (SPD) and polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDL). This technology has been incorporated in roughly 75% of the Mercedes-Benz Vision V show car’s glazing, signifying Mercedes-Benz's inaugural adoption of Gauzy's dual smart glass platform. It provides dynamic control over transparency, shade, and privacy, thereby increasing comfort and energy efficiency. Moreover, it facilitates immersive passenger experiences via surfaces capable of projection and adjustable partitions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Smart Glass And Smart Window Market Report?

The smart glass and smart window market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Electrochromic, Photochromic, Thermochromic, Suspended Particle Devices, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Other Technologies

2) By Functionality: Active, Passive

3) By Application: Architectural, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) Electrochromic: Inorganic Electrochromic Glass, Organic Electrochromic Glass, Hybrid Electrochromic Glass, Nanocrystal-Based Electrochromic Glass

2) Photochromic: Silver Halide-Based Photochromic Glass, Organic Photochromic Glass, Inorganic Oxide-Based Photochromic Glass

3) Thermochromic: Vanadium Dioxide (VO₂)-Based Thermochromic Glass, Tungsten Oxide-Based Thermochromic Glass, Polymer-Based Thermochromic Glass, Hybrid Thermochromic Materials

4) Suspended Particle Devices (SPD): Light-Blocking SPD Glass, Sunlight-Control SPD Glass, Automotive SPD Panels, Architectural SPD Windows

5) Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC): Droplet-Type PDLC, Polymer Network Liquid Crystal (PNLC), Polymer Stabilized Liquid Crystal (PSLC), Reverse Mode PDLC

6) Other Technologies: Micro-Blinds Technology, Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)-Based Smart Glass, Nanostructured Smart Coatings

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Smart Glass And Smart Window Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market in smart glass and smart windows. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most considerable growth in the coming future. The report on the smart glass and smart window market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

