AI in Medical Imaging Market Projections : Key Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Factors in New Report | GE Healthcare

AI in Medical Imaging Market Size

AI in medical imaging market is estimated to valued USD 1.63 Bn in 2025 and expected reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 34.6% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe “ AI in Medical Imaging Market 2025 Forecast to 2032” report delivers precise global, regional, and country-level insights backed by reliable economic analysis. It presents a clear view of the competitive environment and includes a detailed supply chain study to help businesses anticipate shifts in industry practices. The study also assesses the present market scenario of the AI in Medical Imaging industry and outlines future growth prospects, technological developments, investment opportunities, and financial outlook. With a well-structured SWOT evaluation, the report highlights key drivers, restraints, market trends, and financial structures shaping the industry landscape.This publication provides a well-rounded and data-driven analysis of the Global AI in Medical Imaging Market. Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. As markets continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Preview the Report – Black Friday Offer Inside https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7369 Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global AI in medical imaging market size is estimated at USD 1.63 Bn in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 13.04 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period.By imaging modality, Computed Tomography (CT) is expected to remain the top-modality in 2025, accounting for about 40.6% of the market, reflecting growing adoption of AI in CT scan analysis.By application, Neurology is projected to lead the market in 2025, driven by the rising use of AI in MRI imaging, AI in X-ray interpretation, and AI in ultrasound imaging for early and precise detection of neurological disorders.By deployment, Cloud-based medical imaging AI is forecast to hold approximately 43.7% of AI in medical imaging market share in 2025.By end-user, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers are expected to command the largest share, using AI diagnostic tools for hospitals to improve imaging workflows and efficiency.By geography, North America is likely to lead the global market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth, driven by rising demand for AI-powered imaging systems and broader adoption of healthcare imaging AI technologies.Rising Data Volumes and Technological Advancements Fueling Market GrowthThe latest AI in medical imaging market analysis identifies several influential factors that support the rapid growth of the industry. Among the prominent drivers, one may outline the steep rise in the volumes of medical imaging across the globe. With millions of imaging scans, such as X-rays, CTs, MRIs, and ultrasounds, taken daily by hospitals and diagnostic centers, it has become increasingly challenging to manage and interpret such a surge in data.Artificial intelligence in medical imaging and deep learning-based medical imaging tools support the radiologist in the analysis of extensive datasets faster and more accurately, hence reducing diagnosis delay times and easing work pressures.Another factor contributing to the market's growth is the increased integration of AI-powered imaging systems into hospitals and diagnostic centers. A large number of healthcare providers are increasingly adopting solutions offered by the AI diagnostic imaging market for diagnostics in order to expedite diagnosis, reduce human errors, and manage workload pressure.Key Players Highlighted in This Report• GE Healthcare• Siemens Healthineers• Canon Medical Systems• Philips• Aidoc• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation• Imagia Cybernetics• Lunit• Enlitic• iCAD Inc.• ContextVision• Subtle Medical• CancerCenter.ai• Viz.ai• Zebra Medical Vision• Qure.ai• Zebra Medical Vision• PathAI• Tempus• DascenaComprehensive Segmentation of the Report• By Imaging Modality:Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-Ray Imaging, Ultrasound, Others (PET, SPECT, etc.)• By Application:Radiology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others (Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, etc.)• By Deployment: Cloud-based and On-premise• By End User:Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Others (Pharmaceutical Companies etc.)👉 Request a Sample Copy here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7369 High Costs and Workforce Shortages Limiting AI in Medical Imaging Market GrowthDespite strong growth prospects for the medical imaging AI market size, numerous restraints exist that can impede market growth. High costs associated with the integration of AI-based imaging systems contribute to one of the biggest problems regarding software, infrastructure, and licensing costs. These costs could therefore ultimately discourage wide-scale adoption, especially in resource-poor healthcare settings.The market also faces a significant shortage of skilled AI workforce and imaging domain experts who can deploy, maintain, and interpret machine learning in medical imaging outputs. This may delay the implementation of these systems, reduce their scalability, and restrict their overall clinical impact in technologies offered through the AI Radiology market.Growing Digital Transformation and Innovation Unlocking New OpportunitiesThe AI in medical imaging market is positioned for opportunity-driven growth with the rapid digitization of healthcare systems. This is finding fruition in ongoing movement toward electronic health records, integrated diagnostic platforms, and cloud-based medical imaging AI infrastructures, thus creating fertile grounds for advanced AI adoption.A significant opportunity is presented by the growth of AI-enabled imaging solutions across emerging markets. The surging patient populations, increased investments in healthcare, and shortage of radiologists will drive demand for automated diagnostic support across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.Emerging AI in Medical Imaging Market TrendsGrowing adoption of cloud-based AI imaging solutions is changing the dynamics of the AI radiology market. Healthcare providers are shifting toward cloud platforms to support remote diagnostics, advanced teleradiology, and seamless collaboration.There is an increased utilization of AI-based neuroimaging, representing the growing demand for AI technologies that offer early and more accurate detection of stroke, tumors, and dementia, propelled by deep learning-based advancements in medical imaging.Large hospitals and diagnostic centers continue to lead adoption due to high imaging volumes. Meanwhile, digitization across emerging markets, especially in the Asia Pacific, is accelerating the broader penetration of healthcare imaging AI solutions and AI-powered imaging systems.Regional OutlookThe AI in Medical Imaging Market analysis also provides detailed forecasts across major regions, including growth drivers and influencing trends. The study covers:⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)⦿ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies’ focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality market data.Our Black Friday pricing is now live, offering the full AI in Medical Imaging Market report at a far more accessible rate than usual. This limited-time opportunity lets you unlock deep market intelligence, competitive assessments, and future projections—all carefully curated to support informed, high-impact decision-making across your organization.👉 Access Strategic Insights with an Exclusive Black Friday Price Advantage - Now at 40% OFF : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7369 FAQ’s1. Who are the key players dominating the market?2. What business strategies are adopted by leaders to stay competitive?3. What factors are driving the rapid growth of this industry?4. Which regions are witnessing the fastest expansion in the AI in Medical Imaging sector?5. What CAGR is expected for the Global AI in Medical Imaging Market during 2025–2032?Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a highly experienced Senior Content Editor at Coherent Market Insights with seven years in content strategy and development. She expertly applies SEO best practices and modern digital marketing tactics to craft compelling, high-ranking content. As an editor, Alice ensures every report is grammatically flawless, data-accurate, and precisely tailored to reader needs—earning her reputation for excellence in market intelligence.About CMICoherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.