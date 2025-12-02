AI in Precision Livestock Farming Market to Reach US$ 19.87B by 2032 at 15.39% CAGR; North America Leads with 34% Share

AI in Precision Livestock Farming Market

Next-Gen AI in Precision Livestock Market Surges at 15.39% CAGR with DeLaval Leading 12.4% and North America at 34% Share

The AI in precision livestock farming market is growing as farms adopt intelligent monitoring and automation to improve animal health, boost productivity, and support sustainable livestock management” — DataM Intelligence

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Livestock Farming Market reached US$ 2.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow significantly to US$ 19.87 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.39% during 2025–2032. Market growth is driven by increasing demand for efficient, sustainable, and data-driven livestock farming practices. AI technologies are transforming livestock management through real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation, improving animal health, productivity, and overall farm resource optimization.Key applications such as feeding management, disease detection, and behavior monitoring are rapidly gaining adoption, particularly in large-scale farms. Rising global demand for meat and dairy products, labor shortages, and the emphasis on precision and technology-driven farming are further accelerating market expansion. Software is growing rapidly with the rise of data-driven farm management platforms, AI-based analytics, and precision livestock management tools that optimize productivity and disease prevention. Services continue to expand as farms rely on installation, maintenance, training, and managed analytics services for seamless deployment of smart livestock solutions.By Deployment ModeCloud-based solutions lead the market due to their scalability, remote accessibility, real-time data monitoring, and integration capabilities across multiple farm locations. On-premise deployments maintain steady demand, especially among large commercial farms and enterprises prioritizing data security, offline operations, and customized farm management setups.By Livestock TypeCattle hold the largest share owing to the widespread adoption of precision feeding, milking automation, and health monitoring technologies in dairy and beef farms. Poultry is a fast-growing segment driven by demand for optimized feeding, environmental control, and disease detection in intensive poultry farming systems. Swine adoption is increasing with advanced reproductive and health monitoring technologies improving productivity and reducing mortality. Sheep & goats continue to grow steadily, supported by smart farm solutions for grazing management, health monitoring, and breeding optimization. Other livestock types, including camels, buffalo, and rabbits, are gradually integrating precision technologies in niche farming setups.By ApplicationFeeding management dominates as precision feeding enhances nutrition, reduces waste, and improves overall livestock productivity. Milk harvesting & monitoring shows strong adoption in dairy farms with automated milking systems, real-time yield tracking, and quality control. Reproduction management is expanding due to AI-based estrus detection, breeding optimization, and genetic improvement initiatives. Animal health monitoring & disease detection is a rapidly growing area, with wearable sensors and predictive analytics helping prevent outbreaks and reduce veterinary costs. Livestock behavior & welfare monitoring gains importance as farms focus on regulatory compliance and animal well-being. Supply chain & farm management solutions are increasingly adopted to improve traceability, logistics, and overall operational efficiency. Regional Insights• North America – 34% driven by "strong agri-tech infrastructure, high investment in smart farming, widespread adoption of AI-based feeding, health-monitoring, and milking systems, and advanced digital literacy among large commercial livestock operations."• Europe – 28% supported by "stringent animal welfare and environmental regulations, growing demand for traceable and sustainable livestock products, high adoption of IoT and AI in dairy and livestock farms, and robust public-policy support for smart agriculture."• Asia-Pacific – 24% fueled by "rapid growth in livestock population, rising demand for meat and dairy, increasing adoption of AI-enabled livestock monitoring among commercial farms, and accelerating government and private-sector push for modernization of agriculture practices."• Latin America – 8% driven by "gradual uptake of modern livestock management practices, growing awareness of efficiency gains with AI-based feeding and health tracking, and expanding commercial livestock operations in key countries."• Middle East & Africa – 6% supported by "emerging interest in sustainable livestock production, increasing investments in smart-farm initiatives, and growing recognition of AI’s potential to improve animal welfare and productivity under challenging environmental conditions."Key PlayersConnecterra | Cainthus | Vence | DeLaval | Afimilk Ltd | BouMatic | Allflex Livestock Intelligence (MSD Animal Health) | Quantified Ag | Cargill, Incorporated | GEA Group | MoocallKey Highlights• Connecterra – Holds an estimated 10.8% share, driven by its AI-powered livestock monitoring platform, real-time herd management, and adoption in dairy farms across Europe and North America.• Cainthus – Accounts for around 7.6% share, supported by its computer vision-based animal monitoring solutions, advanced feeding and behavior analytics, and strong presence in dairy and beef sectors.• Vence – Maintains approximately 5.9% share, recognized for its virtual fencing technology, livestock location tracking, and efficiency improvements for cattle management.• DeLaval – Holds about 12.4% share, fueled by its extensive milking and dairy management equipment portfolio, automation solutions, and global adoption in large dairy operations.• Afimilk Ltd – Represents nearly 9.1% share, backed by its herd management systems, milk metering technology, and strong presence in both small and large-scale dairy farms.• BouMatic – Accounts for roughly 8.3% share, supported by its automated milking solutions, data-driven herd monitoring systems, and global distribution network.• Allflex Livestock Intelligence (MSD Animal Health) – Holds an estimated 11.5% share, driven by its RFID-based livestock identification, monitoring technologies, and integration with animal health analytics platforms.• Quantified Ag – Maintains about 4.7% share, known for its AI-driven livestock monitoring, predictive health insights, and adoption in precision dairy and beef operations.• Cargill, Incorporated – Represents around 6.2% share, supported by its animal nutrition, farm management solutions, and integration of smart technologies for livestock efficiency.• GEA Group – Holds approximately 10.1% share, recognized for its milking, feeding, and herd management equipment, automation solutions, and global presence in the dairy industry.• Moocall – Accounts for about 3.4% share, driven by its calving sensor technology, animal activity monitoring, and adoption among small-to-medium dairy farms.Key DevelopmentsOctober 2025: The market for AI-driven livestock solutions showed rapid growth, driven by demand for sustainable, efficient, and welfare-conscious farming methods.September 2025: AI-based computer vision and behavior-recognition tools were implemented to monitor animal movement, posture, feeding behavior, and early signs of distress, enabling proactive health and welfare interventions.August 2025: Holistic AI platforms combining sensor data, predictive analytics, and decision-support tools were increasingly adopted, allowing livestock managers to gain real-time insights into health, productivity, and welfare.July 2025: Integration of AI-driven environmental and barn-management systems optimized barn climate, resource use, and animal comfort, reducing operational costs and environmental footprint.June 2025: AI-powered noninvasive sensor systems were launched to detect illnesses in dairy cows, enabling early disease detection and improving herd health management.May 2025: Farms adopted AI-powered automated feeding and nutrition-optimization systems, tailoring feed rations for individual animals to reduce waste and improve feed efficiency.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):How big is the AI in precision livestock farming market in terms of growth forecast?The global AI in precision livestock farming market was valued at around US$ 2.23 billion in 2024, with strong growth expected over the coming years.What is the projected CAGR for the AI in precision livestock farming market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.39% during 2025–2032.What is the expected market size by 2032?By 2032, the market is expected to reach approximately US$ 19.87 billion.Conclusion:The precision livestock farming market is experiencing significant growth as farms increasingly adopt digital monitoring, real-time tracking, and predictive analytics to enhance productivity, animal welfare, and resource efficiency. Applications such as feeding management, disease detection, reproduction control, welfare monitoring, and farm-wide management systems are gaining widespread adoption.Although high setup and maintenance costs, along with infrastructure requirements, remain challenges for small and medium-scale farms, growing demand for sustainable and data-driven livestock operations is driving broader uptake. With continued advancements in sensor technologies, remote monitoring platforms, and analytics, precision livestock farming solutions are poised to become a standard practice across commercial and modern farms globally.

