The Business Research Company's Demand for Social-To-Earn Network Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7.34 billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $7.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Large Will The Social-To-Earn Network Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the social-to-earn network has seen an explosive increase in recent years. Expected to elevate from $2.30 billion in 2024 to $2.91 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The notable growth observed in the past can be credited to factors such as enhanced mobile reach, an increase in social media utilization, a climb in influencer involvement, the broadening of the digital payment system, and increased uptake of blockchain technology.

The market size of the social-to-earn network is poised for a significant surge in the coming years, expanding to $7.35 billion by 2029, fueled by a CAGR of 26.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include escalating consumer interest for tokenized rewards, the increasing adoption of decentralized platforms, the growing integration of gamification, the proliferation of social commerce, and augmented corporate engagement. The forecast period will also see key trends such as technological breakthroughs in blockchain, creative reward mechanisms, advancements in decentralized social platforms, research and innovation in NFT integration, and technological progress in mobile apps.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Social-To-Earn Network Market Landscape?

The surge in social monetization is predicted to boost the social-to-earn network market's advancement. The term ""social monetization"" refers to the process of earning revenue from digital and social platforms through advertisements, luxury subscriptions, token benefits, and income streams led by creators. There is a noticeable upswing in social monetization as advertisers are progressively reallocating their budgets towards social platforms, where reaching a specific audience and quantifiable engagement yield better returns compared to conventional outlets. Social-to-earn networks bolster social monetization by allowing users to generate revenue through active involvement, content production, and interaction within decentralized platforms. Here, reward systems based on the blockchain and tokenized incentives make social interactions a quantifiable economic value, enabling both content creators and their audience to profit directly from their online activities. For example, the US digital advertising industry hit an all-time high of 225 billion USD in 2023, as reported by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a US-based nonprofit that standardizes digital advertising globally. This marked a 7.3% rise from the previous year. As such, the boom in social monetization is stoking demand for the Social-to-Earn Network market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Social-To-Earn Network Market?

Major players in the Social-To-Earn Network Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SocialChain Inc.

• Chingari

• Galxe Group Inc.

• UHive Limited

• Thirdweb Inc.

• Torum Technology Sdn. Bhd

• Tron Inc.

• DeSo

• Minds Inc.

• Cheelee

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Social-To-Earn Network Industry?

Top-tier businesses in the social-to-earn network landscape are directing their efforts towards integrating developments in token monetization such as blockchain-powered reward schemes and decentralized payment modes to amplify secure value conversion, user interaction, and customer loyalty. These blockchain-driven reward systems and decentralized payment channels monetize social engagement and automate the process of distributing rewards, thereby providing attributes like instant reward validation, clear-cut transaction monitoring, and seamless disbursal of digital perks. For example, in May 2025, Connect, an American company known for its blockchain-oriented social innovation platform, teamed up with WIN Blockchain, a Switzerland-based blockchain firm to introduce the globe's first Social Impact Platform that employs Learn2Earn integration. This system, formulated through blockchain and AI technology, aims to game-ify education and offer incentives to users who accomplish learning modules and contribute to societal welfare, complete with traceable on-chain participation activities, confirmed digital incentives, and decentralized payment methods. This platform enhances the clarity of rewards, incentives for contributions, and quantifiable community influence. Within the first 12 hours of its debut, participants received over $500,000 in rewards marking a significant breakthrough in Web4 innovation driven by purpose.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Social-To-Earn Network Market

The social-to-earn network market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform Type: Decentralized Platforms, Centralized Platforms

2) By Revenue Model: Token Rewards, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Rewards, Ad-Based, Subscription-Based, Other Revenue Models

3) By Application: Content Creation, Social Gaming, Community Engagement, Influencer Marketing, Other Applications

4) By User Type: Individuals, Enterprises, Content Creators, Influencers, Other User Types

Subsegment:

1) By Decentralized Platforms: Blockchain-Based Social Media, Peer-To-Peer Content Sharing Networks, Tokenized Community Governance Platforms, Creator-Centric Ownership Platforms, Smart Contract-Driven Reward Systems

2) By Centralized Platforms: Traditional Server-Managed Social Networks, Platform-Controlled Reward Distribution Systems, Curated Creator Monetization Platforms, Central Database-Driven Engagement Systems, Platform-Regulated Community Reward Models

Social-To-Earn Network Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America represented the biggest portion of the social-to-earn network global market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report provides data for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

