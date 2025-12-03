Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market 2025-2029: Growth Developments, Market Size

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Expected Cagr For The Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market Through 2025?

There has been an extraordinary growth in the market size of synthetic biology in agriculture in recent times. It's predicted to expand from $7.28 billion in 2024 to $9.30 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The historical growth is tied to factors like the escalating demand for sustainable farming inputs, increased use of bio-based fertilizers, the demand for pest-resistant crop types, a surge in global population necessitating increased food production, an expansion in investment in agricultural biotechnology, and the enhanced government assistance for environmentally friendly agriculture.

The market size for synthetic biology in agriculture is projected to experience great expansion in the upcoming years, predicted to reach $24.48 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. The growth anticipated within the forecast period is owing to the escalating consumer interest in organic, eco-friendly food, increased focus on curbing agricultural greenhouse gases, rise in demand for crops having high yield and climate resistance, heightened global attention on ensuring food security, broadening of collaborations between public and private sectors in sustainable agriculture, and elevated investments in bioeconomy and environmental-friendly agricultural schemes. Incoming trends in the forecast period include progress in gene-editing tech applications, growth in bioengineered soil microbes, advancements in artificial seed coatings, improvements in metabolic engineering meant for precision in crop traits, heightened research, and development into synthetic pathways for natural pesticide creation, and emerging innovations in biofoundry platforms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market?

The escalating need for sustainable farming methods is predicted to drive the synthetic biology market's expansion in the agricultural sector. Sustainable farming refers to cultivation practices intended to satisfy present food and clothing demands without jeopardizing future generations' capacity to meet their own needs. They do this by preserving resources, sustaining soil fertility, and exerting minimal environmental influence. The adoption of these eco-friendly and resource-saving farming techniques is promoted mainly by government incentives rewarding farmers monetarily. Synthetic biology facilitates sustainable farming through the creation of bioengineered plants and microbes. These enhancements increase nutrient efficiency, decrease chemical usage, and boost soil health, yielding more crops with less environmental damage. For example, the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) reported in February 2025 that the number of active Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) agreements in England saw a 23% surge compared to October 2024, peaking at 32,200. Consequently, the rising demand for sustainable farming practices stimulates the synthetic biology market in agriculture.

Which Players Dominate The Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Industry Landscape?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market In The Future?

Key players in the synthetic biology in agriculture market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions like engineered nitrogen-fixing microbes. These solutions are designed to improve soil fertility, nutrient utilization efficiency, and yield sustainability. Engineered nitrogen-fixing microbes are microorganisms that have been chosen and optimized with synthetic biology techniques and microbial engineering to fix atmospheric nitrogen. They work closely with plant roots, allowing for nitrogen conversion within the root zone, root colonization, and fertilizer optimization. For example, BioConsortia, a microbial biotech firm in the US, unveiled Always-N in December 2024. This seed-treated microbial nitrogen-fixing treatment is designed to curb synthetic fertilizer use while maintaining or even improving crop yields for plants like corn and wheat. It offers over two years of shelf life, on-seed stability, and long-lasting colonization of plant roots. Always-N seeks to boost nutrient efficiency, reduce the cost of fertilizers, and foster environmental sustainability—highlighting the practical applications of synthetic biology within the agriculture industry.

Global Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The synthetic biology in agriculture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Crops, Livestock, Microbes, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Genome Editing, Pathway Engineering, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Synthesis, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Crop Improvement, Pest And Disease Control, Soil Health Management, Livestock Production, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Agricultural Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Farmers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Crops: Cereal Crops, Fruit Crops, Vegetable Crops, Oilseed Crops, Fiber Crops, Forage Crops

2) By Livestock: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Sheep, Goats, Aquaculture Species

3) By Microbes: Bacteria, Yeast, Fungi, Algae, Cyanobacteria, Protozoa

4) By Other Product Types: Insect Cells, Plant Cells, Enzymes, Synthetic Seeds, Biofertilizers, Biopesticides

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Synthetic Biology In Agriculture Market?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for synthetic biology in agriculture. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming timeframe. The report provides data for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

