Dr. Frank Agullo Awards

Frank Agullo, MD, FACS Receives "Top Plastic Surgeon" and more in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards 2026

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Agullo, MD, FACS Receives "Top Plastic Surgeon", "Top Aesthetic Doctor", "Top Plastic Surgery Practice" and "Top Medical Spa" in the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards 2026.Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Agullo, known on social media as “Dr. WorldWide”, continues to redefine aesthetic surgery by combining artistry, safety, and innovation for patients across the Southwest and around the globe. At Southwest Plastic Surgery in El Paso, Texas, Dr. Agullo offers a full spectrum of cosmetic procedures for the face, breast, and body, with a special focus on comprehensive, transformative makeovers.A key area of his practice is extreme mommy makeovers, highly individualized treatment plans designed to restore and enhance a patient’s body and face in a single, carefully planned stage. These advanced makeovers can incorporate gluteal contouring, breast enhancement, abdominal and trunk reshaping, and simultaneous total body and facial procedures, allowing appropriate candidates to achieve dramatic results with one recovery period.As part of his commitment to innovation, Dr. Agullo offers a range of advanced technologies and regenerative therapies at Southwest Plastic Surgery. This includes platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and exosome therapies, which support skin rejuvenation, hair preservation, and healing, and can be combined with other modalities to enhance overall quality of the skin and hair. He has also incorporated several state-of-the-art techniques into his practice, including:- The use of radiofrequency energy for skin tightening, which can firm and contour areas of laxity on the face and body with minimal downtime.- The use of structural adipose fat fillers such as Alloclae and Lipoderma to restore volume, refine contours, and improve skin quality using advanced fat-grafting concepts.- Total endoscopic facelifts with no visible scars, allowing qualified patients to experience comprehensive facial rejuvenation through small, hidden incisions and camera-assisted precision.Dr. Agullo is an active member of multiple professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, reflecting his dedication to the highest standards of safety, ethics, and continuing education in cosmetic plastic surgery. He regularly attends and presents at national and international meetings, staying current with the latest research, protocols, and technologies.Patients frequently travel from across the United States and abroad to seek Dr. Agullo’s expertise in body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and combination procedures. His approach emphasizes pre-operative planning, meticulous technique, and a concierge-style experience that guides patients through every step of their aesthetic journey, from virtual consultations and personalized treatment plans to long-term follow-up and maintenance.With a strong presence on social media and educational platforms, Dr. Agullo is committed to transparency and patient education. He routinely shares real patient journeys, before-and-after photos, and procedural explanations to help individuals make informed decisions about their aesthetic goals.CONTACT:Frank Agullo, MD1387 George Dieter Dr. Bldg C301El Paso, TX 79936915-590-7900agulloplasticsurgery.comABOUT AESTHETIC EVERYTHING: Aesthetic Everythingis the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 17 years with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to awards winners news and information in google search. SOURCE Aesthetic Everything Related Links https://aestheticeverything.com VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE: https://beautywiremagazine.com/2026-winners/

