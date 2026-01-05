Bellatox Awards Photo

Bellatox Boutique Wins Top Injector Practice and Top 1% Galderma Account in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards 2026

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellatox Boutique , owned and operated by Julie Bella Robbins, RN, has been making waves in the world of aesthetics. With her gentle touch and years of experience in both nursing and beauty, Bella has created a successful practice that has recently been recognized for its excellence. Bellatox Boutique has been awarded the Top Injector Practice and Top 1% Galderma Account in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards 2026.The Aesthetic EverythingAwards, hosted by Aesthetic Everything, is an annual event that recognizes the top professionals and companies in the aesthetics industry. This year, Bellatox Boutique stood out among the competition and was awarded two prestigious titles. The Top Injector Practice award recognizes the practice with the most skilled and talented injectors, while the Top 1% Galderma Account award is given to the top 1% of accounts that use Galderma products, a leading pharmaceutical company in the aesthetics industry.Julie Bella Robbins, RN is no stranger to success in the aesthetics industry. With over a decade of experience in nursing and a passion for beauty, she has built a practice that prioritizes client satisfaction and natural-looking results. Her expertise along with the expertise of her team, and the dedication of the practice have earned them a loyal following and now, two top awards in the Aesthetic EverythingAwards.Julie Bella Robbins, RN and her team are thrilled to receive these awards and are grateful for the recognition of their hard work and dedication to their clients. They credit their team of skilled injectors and the support of their clients for the success of Bellatox Boutique. With these awards, Bellatox Boutique solidifies its position as a top injector practice and a leader in the aesthetics industry.For more information about Bellatox Boutique and their services, please visit their website at www.bellatoxboutique.com . Congratulations to Julie Bella Robbins and the entire team at Bellatox Boutique for their well-deserved recognition in the Aesthetic EverythingAwards.ABOUT AESTHETIC EVERYTHING: Aesthetic Everythingis the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 17 years with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to awards winners news and information in google search. SOURCE Aesthetic Everything Related Links https://aestheticeverything.com VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE: https://beautywiremagazine.com/2026-winners/

