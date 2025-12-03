Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Market to Reach USD $2.38 Billion by 2029 at 13% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025

In recent years, the market size of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) has demonstrated rapid expansion. The market is set to grow from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This increase during the historical period is a result of the rise in global data traffic and the need for undersea communication networks with high capacity. There's also been an expansion of cloud computing and data center infrastructure, and a growing demand for dynamic bandwidth management along transoceanic routes. Furthermore, developments in optical networking technologies that facilitate efficient data transmission, as well as the escalating adoption of 5G networks, have also contributed to this growth.

The market for subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is set to reach a valuation of $2.38 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the escalating implementation of adaptable and scalable undersea optical networks, surging demand for instantaneous network reconfigurability in undersea communication systems, increased investments in transoceanic fiber optic infrastructure, advancements in wavelength selective switch (WSS) technologies for added network flexibility and growing partnerships between telecom providers and technology vendors to boost subsea network capabilities. The forecast period is characterized by developments in undersea optical network technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and automation in managing subsea networks, technological advancements in wavelength selective switches for enhanced network performance, the growth of cloud computing and data center infrastructure fuelling subsea network demand, and collaboration between telecom providers and technology vendors to boost subsea network abilities.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Global Market Growth?

The anticipated boost in global data traffic is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market. This term encapsulates the complete quantity of digital information exchanged across global networks, involving mobile and fixed-broadband connections. Applications demanding significant bandwidth such as video streaming, cloud computing, and live communications, supercharged by growing 5G networks, are jointly contributing to a pronounced rise in global data transmission. The need for more versatile systems capable of dynamically adjusting or redirecting optical wavelengths is becoming increasingly apparent to ensure effective management of the swelling network capacity, especially as data volumes transported via submarine cables rise. For example, mobile network data traffic displayed approximately 6% growth from the last quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, as stated by Ericsson, a telecommunications firm based in Sweden. Consequently, the global data traffic surge is contributing to the expansion of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market. The escalating uptake of cloud services, which is escalating the demand for infrastructure capable of transmitting data between continents, is fuelling market growth. Cloud services, essentially internet-based computing resources and applications, permit software, storage, and processing power access on an as-needed basis, negating the need for maintaining physical infrastructure. The digital transformation push is driving the heightened adoption of cloud services as businesses across different sectors transit to cloud-based platforms to achieve superior scalability, agility, and operational efficiency in a progressively interconnected global economic landscape. The expansion of cloud services underscores the necessity for solid intercontinental data transmission capabilities so data can smoothly journey across oceans via submarine fiber-optic networks. Advanced optical switching and routing technologies are needed to cater to the escalating bandwidth demands. For instance, Flexera, a US-based computer software firm, reported an increase in multi-cloud utilization, up 2% from 87% in 2023 to 89% in 2024. Thus, the augmented adoption of cloud services is propelling the expansion of the subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Market?

Major players in the Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fujitsu Limited

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Prysmian S.p.A.

• LS Cable & System Ltd.

• FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Ciena Corporation

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• Alcatel Submarine Networks SAS.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Market Report?

The subsea reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (roadm) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Wavelength Selective Switches, Optical Amplifiers, Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers, Control Software, Other Components

2) By Fiber Type: Single-Mode Fiber, Multi-Mode Fiber

3) By Technology: Fixed, Flexible, Colorless Or Directionless Or Contentionless

4) By Deployment: Shallow Water, Deep Water

5) By Application: Telecommunication, Data Centers, Oil And Gas, Defense And Security, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), Free-Space Optics (FSO) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS), Acousto-Optic Tunable Filter (AOTF) Based Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS)

2) By Optical Amplifiers: Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFA), Raman Amplifiers, Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOA), Hybrid Optical Amplifiers, Distributed Fiber Raman Amplifiers (DFRA)

3) By Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (OADM): Fixed Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (FOADM), Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADM), Colorless, Directionless, Contentionless (CDC) ROADMs, Wavelength-Selective Optical Add-Drop Units, Dynamic Optical Add-Drop Modules

4) By Control Software: Network Management Software, Optical Performance Monitoring Software, Wavelength Provisioning And Optimization Software, Remote Configuration And Control Platforms, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Controllers

5) By Other Components: Optical Circulators, Optical Switches, Optical Filters, Optical Transceivers, Optical Connectors And Couplers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for Subsea Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (ROADM). The prediction for the fastest-growing region in this sector is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific. The areas included in the report on the subsea ROADM market consist of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

