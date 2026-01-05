Eva Awards 2026

Pittsburgh's Own Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer Wins Multiple Awards in the 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic Awards

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer , the founder and owner of ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon, has been recognized as a Top Esthetician, Top Family Spa, Top Training Program, Top Non-invasive Neck Lift, Top Destination Day Spa, Top Acne Treatment, Top Brazilian Bikini Waxer, Top Spa Designer, and Top Skincare Influencer in the 2026 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.Eva's business, ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon, has been a staple in the Pittsburgh community since it first opened its doors. With a focus on organic and natural products, Eva has built a loyal following of clients who trust her expertise and passion for skin care. Her dedication to providing top-quality services and products has now been recognized on a national level.The Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards are highly prestigious and recognize the best in the industry. Eva's multiple wins in various categories are a testament to her hard work, dedication, and expertise in the field of skin care. Her commitment to providing exceptional services and results for her clients has set her apart from the competition.Eva's success in the 2026 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards is a reflection of her passion for skin care and her commitment to her clients. She continues to push the boundaries and stay at the forefront of the industry, offering the most effective, non-invasive services, treatments and products. But what really sets her (and her business) apart from others is her unique ability to integrate the centuries-old tradition of Hungarian Holistic Healing that she learned from her Grandmother on her farm along the banks of the Duna (Danube) River, with the latest scientific breakthroughs in technology and cosmetic science. Eva is most proud of her recognition as Top Family Spa, as this reflects her profound desire to treating every individual, regardless of age or gender, listening to their desires, educating them on the exact needs of their skin and bodies and providing the best solutions to achieve optimum health and wellness.Congratulations to Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer and ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon for these well-deserved wins in the 2026 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon is celebrating their 24th year in business! Eva has become an aesthetic and beauty industry influencer and she has launched her new skincare brand called 17 Oils. View the new products here: www.17oils.com To Learn More Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer with ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon, visit: https://www.esspa.net/welcome.html Contact:Eva Sztupka-Kerschbaumer with ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Hungarian Day Spa and Skincare Salon17 Brilliant AvenuePittsburgh, PA 15215, USA(412) 782-3888ABOUT AESTHETIC EVERYTHING: Aesthetic Everythingis the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything has been handing out aesthetic industry awards for 17 years with over 10,000 awards given and over 900 million links to awards winners news and information in google search. SOURCE Aesthetic Everything Related Links https://aestheticeverything.com VIEW COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE: https://beautywiremagazine.com/2026-winners/

