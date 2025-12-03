Orq.ai Closes €5M in Seed Funding to Help Enterprises Deploy AI Agents at Scale

Seed+Speed Ventures And Galion.exe Join Returning Investors To Back Orq.ai’s Mission To Make Enterprise AI Deployment Fast, Secure, And Sovereign.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orq.ai, a generative AI collaboration startup built for companies to model, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade AI applications, has raised €5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round led by seed + speed Ventures and Galion.exe, with continued backing from previous lead investors Curiosity VC, Spacetime, XO Ventures, xdeck ventures, Waves Capital, and GoldenEggCheck. The round brings Orq.ai’s total funding to €7.3 million.

The investment marks a strong vote of confidence in Orq.ai’s mission to help enterprises build and deploy AI agents efficiently, maintain control over workflows and data, and scale across any infrastructure. With the launch of its new Agent Studio, Orq.ai now enables businesses to design agents in their own way, configuring behaviors, workflows, and decision rules while the platform handles the entire execution layer. Orq.ai already supports forward-thinking organizations across Europe and the US, including Afas, Moneybird Keyrus, and Helloprint, as they move from isolated experiments to operational AI systems running at scale.

With the new capital, Orq.ai will expand its 25-person team across engineering, enterprise sales, and customer success, while deepening its presence in key European markets and accelerating its North American growth. The round also introduces new strategic angels and advisors such as Sam Bourton, co-founder of QuantumBlack/McKinsey, Adriaan Mol, founder of Mollie, and Daniel Gebler, CTO of Picnic, who will support Orq.ai’s expansion into more advanced enterprise and data governance capabilities.

“Enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI for curiosity. They want to implement it fast, but most of them are stuck passing real systems into production. We believe Orq.ai is the solution for their needs, as it for us. it accelerates our development process daily and is even used by non-technical profiles. Orq.ai’s unified agent lifecycle platform shortens iteration time, reduces friction and brings stability to deploy agents at scale.” Kevin Kuipers, Founding Partner of Galion.exe

“AI agents are becoming a foundational layer of enterprise and B2B software, much like cloud infrastructure in the last technology cycle. Companies will need a reliable way to orchestrate, govern, and scale these agents across operations, and Orq.ai is building the platform that will enable that shift.“- Alexander Kölpin, Managing Director, seed + speed Ventures

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI. Despite growing interest, many companies remain stuck at the prototype stage due to fragmented tools and the lack of governance needed to operate AI reliably in production, a gap Orq.ai directly addresses.

“Most companies can build a great demo. The real challenge is getting that demo into production without losing control over quality, compliance, or costs,” said Sohrab Hosseini, Co-founder of Orq.ai. “Orq.ai exists to close that gap.”

Once AI systems encounter real-world data, regulatory obligations, and operational complexity, performance and control often break down. Orq.ai provides a full enterprise control layer to manage, secure, and scale AI systems across teams and environments. It is the only platform that combines experimentation, evaluation, observability, AI gateway, governance, and agent runtime into a single environment.

“Leading enterprises have moved past AI experimentation. Their focus now is production,” said Herman Kienhuis from early investor Curiosity VC. “Orq.ai supports that transition by reducing iteration time, cutting operational friction, and giving engineering teams a stable foundation for scaling agents.”

With stricter requirements under the EU AI Act, GDPR, and broader data governance rules, European companies increasingly need AI systems that can run securely within their own infrastructure. Orq.ai’s infrastructure-agnostic design, spanning cloud, hybrid, and fully on-prem deployments, provides a practical path to meeting sovereignty and residency needs. US organizations benefit from the same flexibility, allowing easier integration with existing architectures and compliance frameworks.

Orq.ai’s unified platform includes an AI gateway with access to more than 300 models, built-in evaluation and monitoring, knowledge-base integration, and collaboration tools that reduce agent development time by 67% and free more than 10% of engineering capacity.

The funding coincides with a full rebrand and redesigned platform experience, reflecting Orq.ai’s evolution from a developer-focused tool into a comprehensive enterprise solution trusted across industries. More than 100 organizations now rely on Orq.ai as they operationalize AI at scale.

About Orq.ai

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Orq.ai is the enterprise control platform for the full AI agent lifecycle. The company's Platform 4.0 enables organizations to experiment, evaluate, deploy, observe, and optimize AI agents through a unified interface that prioritizes safety, collaboration, and scalability. Orq.ai supports over 300+ LLM models and offers flexible deployment options, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises configurations, to meet enterprise data sovereignty requirements. The company serves forward-thinking enterprises and AI-native startups across Europe and the United States. For more information, visit orq.ai.

For more information, visit orq.ai or connect on LinkedIn.

