Clint Man Gets Nearly a Decade in Federal Prison for Transporting Aliens

EL PASO, Texas – A Clint man was sentenced in a federal court in El Paso today to 115 months in prison for conspiracy to transport aliens.

According to court documents, Jesus David Escareno aka El Gerver, 19, acted as the leader of an alien smuggling cell operating in the Western District of Texas and the District of New Mexico. From July 2024 through February 2025, Escareno conspired with dozens of drivers to pick up and transport aliens in furtherance of their illegal entry into the United States. In total, he was directly involved in the transportation of more than 100 aliens.

Escareno was arrested April 7 and pleaded guilty on Sept. 9. U.S. District Judge Leon Schydlower presided over the case.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mathew Engelbaum prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

