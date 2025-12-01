Boston Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

CONCORD – Jeison Eulogio Dume-Calderone, 28, formerly of Boston, pleaded guilty to distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan announces.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, on two occasions in March 2023, Dume-Calderone sold a total of 667 grams of methamphetamine to a United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confidential source in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Later the same month, DEA agents arrested Dume-Calderone after he sold approximately 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 498 grams of fentanyl to the same confidential source at a different Seabrook location.

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on March 26, 2025. Dume-Calderone remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending his sentencing. The charges carry a maximum term of life. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case. The Court scheduled sentencing in this matter for March 12, 2026. The Department of Homeland Security has determined that Dume-Calderon is a citizen of the Dominican Republic who is present in the United States unlawfully.

“Today’s guilty plea underscores our office’s commitment to combatting the flow of methamphetamine and fentanyl into our communities. This defendant chose to traffic in highly addictive and dangerous drugs and now will be held accountable. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and dismantle drug trafficking networks,” said U.S. Attorney Creegan.

“The state of New Hampshire continues to be faced with a drug crisis unlike ever before and the DEA stands committed to work to keep highly addictive drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine out of the Granite State,” said Jarod Forget, DEA Special Agent in Charge, New England Field Division. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs and contributing to the loss of life for those battling addiction need to be held responsible for their actions. DEA and its local, state and federal partners are committed to bringing to justice those that distribute these poisons.”

The investigation was led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennfer C. Davis is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).