Delano Man Sentenced to 6 Years and 8 Months in Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

Omar Vayas Duran, 45, of Delano, was sentenced today to six years and eight months in prison by U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, between Sept. 23, 2020, and June 29, 2021, Duran conspired with Jesus Manuel Morfin Villa, 31, of Delano, and others to acquire and distribute fentanyl. On one occasion in June 2021, Duran supplied Morfin Villa with approximately 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to sell.

On Aug. 14, 2023, Morfin Villa was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly A. Sanchez and Cody S. Chapple prosecuted the case.