Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Adrian Demetrius Ludaway, also known as “A1,” 35, of Wayne, Michigan, was sentenced today to nine years and two months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 27, 2025, Ludaway sold approximately 28.5 grams of methamphetamine and 6.79 gram of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington. As part of his guilty plea, Ludaway admitted to conducting the transaction and to arranging it beforehand.

On May 30, 2025, law enforcement officers arrested Ludaway and executed a search warrant at his 30th Street residence in Huntington. Officers seized approximately 4 pounds of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” a loaded Charter Arms model Undercover .38-caliber revolver, and approximately $20,000 during the search.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor prosecuted the case.

Ludaway’s co-defendant, Scott Burd, 59, of Huntington, pleaded guilty on November 24, 2025, to aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2026.

This case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), an enforcement surge that has sought to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:25-cr-103.

###