Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Demonte Jovon Walker, also known as “DJ,” 26, of Pontiac, Michigan, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 24, 2024, Walker sold approximately 83 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for $450. As part of his guilty plea, Walker admitted that he arranged the transaction beforehand and conducted it in the confidential informant’s vehicle in Huntington.

Walker also admitted to additional criminal conduct. Walker sold approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $300 on October 2, 2024, and approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $300 on October 17, 2024. Walker admitted that he conducted both transactions, each time to a confidential informant in Huntington, and arranged for another individual to sell approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in exchange for $300 in Huntington on October 9, 2024.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2025, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Finney is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:25-cr-100.

###