Former Memphis Police Department Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights, Firearms, Kidnapping, and Obstruction Charges Related to Fatal Shooting

Patric J. Ferguson, 34, a former Memphis Police Department Officer, was sentenced today to 38 years in prison for civil rights, firearms, kidnapping, and obstruction offenses in connection with the fatal shooting of a man identified by the initials R.H.

“This defendant committed a premeditated murder while using his position as a police officer, not to protect the Memphis community, but to perpetrate this horrendous crime and shield himself from suspicion and liability,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “While no prison sentence can undo the defendant’s heartless crimes, today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable and sends a clear message that no one is above the law. The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those who violate the rights of the people they are sworn to protect.”

“This sentence reenforces that violating an individual’s constitutional rights will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee. “This defendant tarnished his badge and undermined this community’s faith in law enforcement. Our office remains committed to protecting our communities from any and all abuses of power.”

Documents filed in connection with the defendant’s plea established that Ferguson, while on duty as a Memphis Police Department officer on Jan. 5, 2021, kidnapped and fatally shot R.H. Ferguson then conspired with his co-defendant, Joshua M. Rogers, to cover up the fatal shooting by disposing of R.H.’s body in the Wolf River in Memphis. Finally, Ferguson and Rogers conspired to dispose of the vehicle they used to transport R.H.’s body by selling it to a scrap metal company.

Rogers pleaded guilty on May 8, to obstruction charges related to the cover up of Ferguson’s fatal shooting. Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee, and Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Nashville Field Office and the Memphis Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Hartridge for the Western District of Tennessee and Trial Attorneys Tenette Smith and Sarah Armstrong of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.