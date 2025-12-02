Primech A & P Named Industry Star Award Top 10 Winner 2025

Recognition reinforces the company’s leadership in facility services, innovation, and customer excellence

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primech A & P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A & P” or the “Company”), an established technology-driven facility services provider and a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the Industry Star Award Top 10 Winners 2025, a prestigious accolade presented under the Vision Awards programme. This national recognition honours organisations that have demonstrated exceptional standards of service, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.Founded in 1988, Primech A & P has grown into one of Singapore’s most reputable facility services providers, delivering high-quality cleaning, stewarding, and integrated facilities solutions across commercial, institutional, and public environments. The Industry Star Award reflects the company’s long-standing dedication to professionalism, reliability, and continuous improvement.According to the Vision Awards committee, Primech A & P distinguished itself through its strong service culture, robust workforce development, and its strategic focus on sustainable and technology-driven cleaning solutions — all of which contribute to enhanced service efficiency and improved customer experience.“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and pride in their work,” said Mr. Chang Wee Ken, Operations Director of Primech A & P. “Being recognised as a Top 10 winner reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence and motivates us to further innovate and elevate facility services in Singapore.”The company’s success is also attributed to its people-first philosophy, emphasis on skills upgrading, and its ability to consistently meet the evolving needs of clients across industries. This achievement adds to Primech A & P’s growing list of accolades over the past year, strengthening its position as a trusted leader in Singapore’s facility services landscape.This recognition further strengthens Primech A & P’s competitiveness in securing government and enterprise facility management contracts, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical environments. With its extensive operational footprint, Primech A & P also provides an embedded customer base that enables the rapid adoption of Primech AI’s robotics and technology-driven solutions across diverse sectors. Today, the company serves more than 200 sites across Singapore, reflecting both its scale and its longstanding presence in the national facilities management landscape.About Primech Holdings LimitedHeadquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com For further enquiries, please contact:Primech Holdings LimitedEmail: ir@primech.com.sg

