How Luoming’s Medical Molecular Sieve Oxygen Generators Ensure CE-Certified Reliability for Hospitals

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., recognized as a Medical Molecular Sieve Oxygen Generator Suppliers , showcased its CE-certified medical molecular sieve oxygen generators at the 2025 Tibet Construction Expo, demonstrating how its advanced gas solutions are empowering hospitals and industries with reliability, efficiency, and intelligent design.At the 2025 Tibet Construction Expo, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. (Luoming) presented its latest generation of medical oxygen generation systems, emphasizing the company’s mission to provide healthcare institutions with dependable, high-purity gas solutions. As a leading manufacturer specializing in gas-related technologies, Luoming’s display focused on its CE-certified medical molecular sieve oxygen generators—systems designed to deliver stable, high-purity oxygen directly on-site for hospitals and laboratories.Founded in May 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd., Luoming has quickly become one of China’s most trusted names in medical gas equipment. With over 16,000 square meters of production and R&D space, the company integrates innovation, manufacturing, and service into a seamless industrial ecosystem. By the end of 2022, Luoming obtained the Class II Medical Device Production License, underscoring its commitment to global medical safety standards and consistent product quality.Industry Trends: Growing Demand for Reliable Onsite Oxygen GenerationIn recent years, the medical and industrial gas sectors have undergone a profound transformation, driven by the rising need for self-sufficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible gas production. Hospitals, clinics, and laboratories are increasingly replacing traditional oxygen cylinders with onsite PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) generators, which can continuously produce medical-grade oxygen using only air and electricity.In China, the government’s focus on healthcare modernization and industrial sustainability has accelerated the adoption of intelligent gas systems. The “Healthy China 2030” policy calls for the development of smart hospitals with digitalized infrastructure, while environmental regulations are pushing factories toward low-emission, energy-efficient production processes. As a result, PSA-based oxygen systems have become essential components of modern infrastructure—whether in high-altitude medical facilities, clean rooms, or laboratories.Furthermore, the Tibet region, with its unique high-altitude environment and limited access to traditional oxygen supply chains, exemplifies the growing need for reliable onsite oxygen generation. Hospitals in remote areas require equipment that can deliver stable oxygen concentration despite challenging conditions—a technological capability that companies like Luoming have perfected through years of research and innovation.Luoming’s CE-Certified Innovation and Technological AdvantagesLuoming’s Medical Molecular Sieve Oxygen Generators are built around advanced PSA technology, using high-quality zeolite molecular sieves to separate oxygen from air with precision and stability. These systems are designed to maintain oxygen purity levels between 93% and 99.5%, ensuring compliance with international medical standards.Each unit is equipped with:Dual-tower adsorption structure for continuous operation and high reliability.Digital PLC intelligent control system, which automatically adjusts pressure, flow rate, and cycle timing to optimize oxygen output.Real-time monitoring interface that displays purity, pressure, and temperature data, providing users with transparent performance tracking.Noise-reduction design and energy-saving compressors, minimizing operational costs and improving patient comfort.Luoming’s equipment undergoes rigorous testing and quality verification to ensure consistent performance across various environments. The company’s recent achievement of CE certification confirms that its systems meet European standards for safety, health, and environmental protection—an important milestone for global market expansion.Product Portfolio and ApplicationsLuoming’s product range extends across medical, industrial, and aviation sectors, offering integrated gas solutions for diverse applications:Medical Molecular Sieve Oxygen Generators – Core systems for hospitals, operating theaters, and intensive care units.Medical Bunker Oxygen Systems – Compact, portable units for field hospitals and emergency rescue.Modular Oxygen Generators – Scalable configurations for regional medical centers or industrial oxygen needs.Aviation High-Purity Oxygen Generators – Specialized solutions for aerospace and high-altitude research.Medical Compressed Air Systems – Providing stable, oil-free air supply for ventilators and surgical tools.Portable Oxygen Cylinders – Lightweight solutions for outpatient use.Luoming’s systems are known for their user-friendly interfaces, automated control, and low maintenance requirements, making them ideal for hospitals and facilities that prioritize reliability and operational efficiency.Customer Success Stories and Market RecognitionOver the past three years, Luoming’s medical oxygen systems have been successfully deployed in numerous hospitals and healthcare facilities across China, including provincial hospitals in Jiangsu, Sichuan, and Yunnan. One high-altitude hospital in Tibet reported that after installing Luoming’s modular oxygen system, its oxygen supply costs dropped by 35%, ensuring continuous care for patients in critical conditions.The company’s consistent track record in project delivery, technical support, and after-sales service has made it a preferred partner for both public hospitals and private enterprises. Its reputation continues to grow through collaborations with research institutes and participation in international expos and medical technology exhibitions.Future Outlook: Smart, Sustainable Gas SolutionsLooking ahead, Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd. aims to enhance its smart control platform and expand its global footprint through innovation and sustainability. The company is currently developing AI-driven maintenance algorithms that can predict system wear and automatically schedule service cycles, further increasing equipment lifespan and operational safety.Luoming also plans to continue investing in eco-friendly materials and low-carbon production methods, aligning with international sustainability goals. Its vision is to build a fully digitalized manufacturing ecosystem where every generator—whether oxygen or nitrogen—can be remotely monitored, optimized, and serviced through an integrated cloud-based network.As the demand for medical and industrial gases continues to rise, Luoming remains committed to delivering solutions that combine precision, reliability, and environmental responsibility. From hospitals on the Tibetan Plateau to industrial parks along China’s eastern coast, Luoming’s CE-certified technologies are helping institutions breathe easier—literally and figuratively.For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.lmoxygenplant.com

