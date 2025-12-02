TravellGDS Highlights How AI Is Transforming Travel Agencies Without Replacing Human Agents

New insights and platform capabilities from TravellGDS show how AI-powered tools help travel professionals scale service, revenue, and customer experience.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TravellGDS , the travel technology division of Amar Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., today shared new insights on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the role of travel agents and announced enhancements to its AI-enabled travel portal solutions for agencies, OTAs, tour operators, DMCs, and travel entrepreneurs. While AI is automating many routine tasks, TravellGDS emphasizes that travel agents who adopt intelligent tools are better positioned to deliver personalized, high-value service than ever before.​For decades, the travel industry has evolved from paper tickets to e-tickets, from walk-in agencies to online booking engines, and now to AI-assisted trip planning. As traveler expectations shift toward tailored itineraries, real-time updates, transparent pricing, and safety insights, agencies are under pressure to deliver faster and more accurate service across multiple channels. AI enables agents to analyze complex variables such as visa rules, weather risks, airline policies, sustainability preferences, and last-minute disruptions, turning raw data into more informed travel recommendations.​Established in 2012 as part of Amar Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., TravellGDS develops end-to-end online travel platforms that combine GDS, NDC, and third-party API connections in a single environment. The company supports clients across flights, hotels, tours and activities, car rentals, cruises, transfers, corporate travel, and holiday packages, with more than 15 years of cumulative travel technology experience across the group.​The latest generation of TravellGDS portals incorporates AI-driven capabilities that help agencies automate search and booking workflows, manage reservations and ticketing, monitor inventory and pricing, and streamline confirmations across email and messaging channels. Additional features support itinerary creation, commission and wallet management for B2B networks, and data-informed upsell and cross-sell recommendations.​“Technology should not replace travel agents; it should empower them,” said Hitesh Ramoliya, Founder of TravellGDS. “Our focus is to give travel professionals access to enterprise-grade automation and AI so they can protect margins, respond faster to customers, and compete effectively with large OTAs.”​TravellGDS also concentrates on future search behavior, including the impact of generative AI assistants on how travelers research and compare options. Its platforms are designed to be SEO-ready and compatible with evolving AI search ecosystems, helping agencies maintain visibility as customers increasingly research trips through chat-based and conversational interfaces.​Across core revenue streams, TravellGDS notes that AI can support dynamic airfare markups, hotel recommendations tailored to a traveler’s budget and preferences, hyper-personalized holiday itineraries, automated commission calculations for sub-agents, and predictive analytics for ancillary services. Integrated CRM workflows further assist with segmentation, reminders, and targeted outreach to encourage repeat bookings and long-term customer relationships.​“The agencies that thrive in the next decade will be those that pair human expertise with data-driven decision-making,” Ramoliya added. “AI can process thousands of options in seconds, but it is the agent who understands context, risk, and traveler priorities and turns those insights into a confident booking decision.”​About TravellGDSTravellGDS, a division of Amar Technolabs Pvt. Ltd., is a travel technology company specializing in online travel portal development and mobility solutions for agencies, OTAs, tour operators, DMCs, and corporate travel providers. The company integrates leading GDS and NDC providers, hotel wholesalers, and global travel APIs into white-label web and mobile platforms that support B2B, B2C, and corporate models worldwide.

