The Four Great Chinese Novels by Xu Tang Wins Silver in A' Publishing Industry Awards

The Four Great Chinese Novels

Xu Tang's Innovative Design Offers Fresh Perspective on Chinese Literary Classics

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of print design, has announced Xu Tang 's "The Four Great Chinese Novels" as the Silver winner in the Print and Published Media Design category. This exceptional work showcases Xu Tang's innovative approach to presenting traditional Chinese literature, offering a fresh and engaging perspective on these timeless classics.Xu Tang's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the print industry and its audience. By blending tradition with modernity and simplicity with depth, "The Four Great Chinese Novels" aligns with current trends in print design while advancing industry standards. This innovative approach not only enhances the reading experience but also invites readers to explore the rich cultural heritage of Chinese literature in a new light.The design of "The Four Great Chinese Novels" stands out for its unique features and meticulous attention to detail. The split double-bookcase design, with a one-centimeter gap revealing a glimpse of the inner cover's artwork, creates an intriguing visual effect that entices readers to discover the mysteries within. The incorporation of critics' perspectives adds depth and complexity to the content, while the grid system and two-color dual printing method ensure optimal readability.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Xu Tang's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of print design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within Xu Tang's brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards for the print industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xu TangMr. Xu Tang is a renowned book designer from China, widely acclaimed in the publishing industry for his minimalist yet dynamic design language. With over 500 bestselling titles to his name, Xu Tang's works can be found in virtually every Chinese-language bookstore around the world. He consistently upholds the philosophy that "less is more," rejecting overdesign in favor of a return to the essence of the book.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award acknowledges designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from gifted designers, creative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in this esteemed competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their skills, gain global exposure, and be rewarded for their exceptional design capabilities. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of experts, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of innovation, functionality, and positive impact on society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://printdesignaward.com

