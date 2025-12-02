Social Development cautions public about fake message of National Family Support Allowance

The Department of Social Development (DSD) cautions members of the public to be extremely vigilant about a fake message circulating on social media claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe to open registrations for a so-called “National Family Support Allowance” valued at R1,682 for three months.

The Department wishes to categorically dismiss this information as fake news.There is no such programme, no new cash allowance, and no registration process linked to any “National Family Support Allowance”. The message is a scam designed to mislead the public and potentially steal personal information through fraudulent links.

The Department emphasises that all official announcements on social protection programmes are issued directly by the Department, its entities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA), or through verified government communication platforms.

Members of the public are urged not to click on suspicious links, not to share the false message, and to always verify information through:

The official DSD website

SASSA and NDA platforms

Government social media pages

The DSD WhatsApp Channel

The Department remains committed to providing reliable and accurate information and urges communities to help stop the spread of misinformation.

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Ms Sandy Godlwana, Acting Head of Communication

Email: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

Cell: 0826785634

#ServiceDeliveryZA