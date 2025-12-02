Science, Technology and Innovation on conclusion of Science Forum South Africa

The 2025 edition of Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) concluded on 28 November 2025, marking the 10-year anniversary and a deepening of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's (DSTI) commitment to placing science, technology and innovation at the centre of government, education, industry and society.

Delivering the closing address, Director-General of the DSTI, Dr Mlungisi Cele, said the week's engagements reflected the Department's guiding mantra clearly. He said, "Once again, the forum has reminded us that science is not merely a set of disciplines, but a shared endeavour grounded in openness, dialogue and a commitment to learning more and improving lives."

"The conversations we have had, whether on the future of artificial intelligence, the frontiers of health innovation, the urgent need to develop climate resilience, or the expanding possibilities of space science reflect a country and continent that are not waiting to be included in global science, but that are leading their own scientific future and working closely with international partners to address global challenges," he said.

Held under the theme "Igniting conversations about science", the five-day forum, hosted at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria brought together thousands of researchers, policymakers, innovators, industry leaders, youth and civil society actors from across the world.

Dr Cele emphasised the importance of involving young people in these conversations. Young scientists, innovators and students engaged in panel discussions, exhibitions and youth-focused dialogues. "Our young scientists, entrepreneurs and students reminded us that the future is already in the room," he said.

He further noted that strengthening science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and digital skills, empowering youth participation, and building ecosystems that support entrepreneurship are not merely desirable policies but essential national imperatives.

He stated that Africa is a global knowledge leader, not a follower. "Our researchers, institutions and innovators are producing knowledge that is shaping global debates, informing international policy and solving problems with creativity and resilience. SFSA has shown that African-led science is essential for taking on global challenges."

Throughout SFSA, it was evident that local and international partnerships between government, academia, industry and civil society are needed for science to have real impact.

"We have seen that when partners work together, research is more likely to lead to innovation, and innovation to become impact. To unlock the full potential of science, we need investment not only in ideas, but also in the systems, infrastructure and institutions that turn ideas into change. Collaboration across borders, disciplines and sectors is essential – not optional – for meaningful progress."

Lastly, Dr Cele underscored the importance of turning dialogue into action.

"The conversations we have had here must lead to measurable progress, new collaborations, new discoveries and new solutions that touch people's lives. The momentum built at this forum must not end here. It must continue in our labs, research facilities, policy frameworks and communities, and in every partnership forged this week," he said.

Contributing to a panel discussion titled, "Why does science diplomacy matter?", South Africa's Senior Science, Technology and Innovation Representative in Belgium, Ms Eudy Mabuza, highlighted the country's longstanding strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), anchored by a science and technology agreement dating back to the early years of South Africa's democracy. "Our researchers have been able to access one of the world's largest research funds, Horizon Europe, for nearly 27 years," she said.

Reflecting on current geopolitical dynamics, Ms Mabuza emphasised the role of the country and the continent in the global green transition. "Europe's green transition depends on critical raw materials that lie in the Global South. We are advocating for a trusted but different relationship that shifts the modus operandi of cooperation between the north and the south," she said.

Ongoing dialogues have already translated into commitments – aSt the Global Gateway Forum in October, the EU committed €12 billion to support South Africa's green transition.

Ambassador of Cuba to South Africa, Mr Fakri Rodríguez Pinelo, reflected on Cuba's journey in building scientific capability under severe constraints.

"For Cuba, the journey of science development has been a difficult path to take, coming from a country with limited resources and challenges imposed by foreign powers. But we have been able, with a certain degree of success, to develop our own capabilities in science and research," he said.

"We did not have enough professors and teachers, so we sent our people abroad to socialist countries. Today, we have more than 1.1 million university graduates, with more than 100 000 directly working in science development and research.

"Today Cuba is able to produce locally 12 of the 17 vaccines that our health system requires annually," he added, noting that this capability is an outcome of science diplomacy and national investment in science and human capital.

The annual Science Diplomacy Awards, which honour individuals and institutions that serve as inspiration for science diplomacy in South Africa, Africa and globally were also announced. Awards were made to the following experts in their fields:

Science Diplomacy for Science Advice: Dr Caradee Wright (South African Medical Research Council) and Nicole du Plessis (National Research Foundation's South Africa Environmental Observation Network).

Science Diplomacy for Excellence in Science: Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastucture and International STI Partnership which has Achieved Excellence in Global Science

Science Diplomacy for the African Agenda: Dr Happy Sithole (National Integrated Cyber Infrastructure System) and African Institute in Indigenous Knowledge Systems (partnership hosted at the University of KwaZulu Natal).

Promoting Partnerships: Dr Olive Shisana (EB Consulting) and Prof. Aldo Stroebel (University of Mpumalanga).

Young Science Diplomat: Dr Bonita de Swardt (South African Radio Astronomy Observatory) and Dr Mutshidzi Mulondo (University of the Free State).

Special Recognition Awards: Dr Lidia Brito (UNESCO) and Dr Rob Adam (Square Kilometre Array Observatory).

