Pro QC International China Achieves ISO/IEC 17020 Accreditation

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro QC International, a global provider of quality assurance solutions, proudly announces that its Ningbo office has been accredited as an ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Type A inspection body by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).This achievement confirms Pro QC China’s technical competence and impartiality, marking a new chapter in the company’s ability to deliver internationally recognized quality inspection services Raising the Standard for Inspections in ChinaISO/IEC 17020 is the global standard that governs how inspection bodies operate, ensuring inspections are conducted with impartiality, consistency, and documented technical competence. Unlike ISO 9001 or ISO 17025, which focus on management systems and testing labs, ISO 17020 specifically applies to inspection activities.Pro QC has been certified as a Type A inspection body—the highest level of independence, confirming the company’s full separation from design, manufacturing, and sales activities.This means that every stage of Pro QC’s inspection process in China—from inspector training and qualification to execution, reporting, and internal review—now operates under strict impartiality and traceability requirements.“The Ningbo office has been at the center of our inspection operations in China for years. With ISO 17020 accreditation, we now formalize that role as a certified hub, ensuring every inspection we deliver meets the highest global standard for independence and reliability.” — Candace Wu, Regional Director for East Asia at Pro QC International.What This Means for ClientsIn China’s fast-moving manufacturing environment, inspection consistency and credibility are crucial. Many inspection providers rely on outsourced freelancers or internal processes that lack transparency. By contrast, ISO 17020 accreditation requires Pro QC to:Ensure inspectors meet documented training and qualification standards.Conduct internal technical reviews of findings before reports are released.Operate independently of the factories being inspected.Deliver reports structured in line with regulatory and legal expectations.For importers, this adds a layer of recognition that typical inspection reports do not provide. Reports issued under ISO 17020 with the CNAS accreditation mark are often accepted by authorities and customs officials, reducing the risk of duplicate checks or delays.Certified Scope and AvailabilityPro QC’s ISO 17020-accredited inspections are now available to all clients sourcing from China. To request a certified inspection:The inspection must be scheduled through Pro QC China.It must fall within the defined product categories and scope reviewed by CNAS.The request should specify that the client requires a CNAS-accredited report.Reports are available in English or Chinese, typically delivered within 24 hours of the inspection, and include full traceability of findings, photos, and supporting documentation.About ISO/IEC 17020ISO/IEC 17020:2012 specifies requirements for the competence of bodies performing inspections, and for the impartiality and consistency of their activities. Type A inspection bodies represent the highest level of independence, ensuring complete separation from production and commercial interests.About Pro QC InternationalFounded in 1984, Pro QC International is a global quality assurance and engineering company that helps organizations reduce quality risks and costs. With operations in over 100 countries, Pro QC provides quality control services in China , including pre-shipment inspections , factory audits, supplier management, and quality system assessments. The company’s ISO 17020 accreditation in China reinforces its role as a trusted, independent partner for businesses navigating global supply chains.For more information, visit: www.proqc.com

