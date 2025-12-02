Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 (Autumn) Officially Opens at AsiaWorld-Expo

Over 400 Enterprises, 20,000 Positions, and New Innovation Zones Highlight Hong Kong’s Expanding Global Talent Strategy

HONG KONG, KWUN TONG, HONG KONG, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the World Talent Ranking 2025, Hong Kong has risen to fourth globally and first in Asia, reflecting recent progress in attracting and cultivating high-level talent. Various government talent schemes have so far received more than 520,000 applications, with over 350,000 approved and around 230,000 talent arrivals. The Top Talent Pass Scheme reports a renewal rate of 55% and is estimated to contribute about HK$34 billion annually. Meanwhile, the government continues to refine its policies by removing quota limits for key admission schemes, streamlining approval procedures, and expanding the Talent List. These ongoing measures further strengthen Hong Kong’s talent foundation and support long-term economic development.Since its establishment in 2018, the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival has developed into the city’s largest and most influential international recruitment event. Across eight editions, it has attracted more than 120,000 job seekers and over 1,500 enterprises.This year, the Hubei–Hong Kong Innovation Collaboration Center and Optics Valley Station (Hong Kong) have organized a delegation of more than 50 major employers from Hubei Province, including Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Yangtze Memory Technologies, and Jiufengshan Laboratory. With a focus on artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, biomedicine, and integrated circuits, the delegation is offering over 300 high-quality positions. This marks the first large-scale Optics Valley recruitment mission to Hong Kong, aiming to leverage the city’s international connectivity to integrate Hubei further into global innovation networks and support deeper collaboration in talent, technology, and capital.The Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2025 (Autumn) officially opened today at AsiaWorld-Expo. More than 400 enterprises are participating, collectively offering over 20,000 positions. The event also includes the debut of the NovaX Technology Zone, which features robotics and emerging technologies across several fields.Participating organizations include Huawei Hong Kong, Futu Securities, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), Airport Authority Hong Kong, China Mobile Hong Kong, China Southern Power Grid International (Hong Kong), Wuhan University, and many others. In addition to job opportunities, the Carnival provides visa consultation, resume advice, internship information, content creator meet-ups, free shuttle buses, and prize activities. The Hong Kong PhD Festival is being held concurrently, creating an integrated platform for recruitment, networking, and interactive experiences.The event has received strong support from the Hong Kong government and major academic institutions. Chief Executive John Lee wrote the inscription “Gathering Wisdom and Enterprise to Open New Horizons” for the Carnival. The opening ceremony began at 11:30 a.m. on November 29, bringing together leaders from government, industry, and education.Zhao Lei, Chairman of the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival Organizing Committee, stated that the Carnival provides 20,000 positions across 12 key industries, including artificial intelligence and innovation technology. He emphasized the event’s role in connecting global talent with opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and shared plans for a larger, more internationally oriented edition scheduled for March 2026, with the goal of building a global talent circulation system.Lee Kwong-tak, Court Member of City University of Hong Kong and Vice President of the Hong Kong Mainland Students Union, noted that this is his fifth consecutive year participating in the Carnival. He has witnessed its transformation into a major platform linking global enterprises and talent and supporting graduates in advancing their careers. He encouraged young people to actively engage in communication, explore opportunities, and contribute to the development of Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and the nation.At the ceremony, Zhao Lei presented the “Most Popular Employer Award among International Talents” to China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Ltd., Manulife (International) Ltd., Huawei International Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), and Sun Life Hong Kong Ltd. Innovating Hong Kong also reached strategic cooperation intentions with Qianhai International, GBA Talent Services Ltd., and other organizations to strengthen talent development in the Greater Bay Area. Appreciation was extended to Manulife International Insurance Co. Ltd. for its sponsorship support.This year’s forum program has been upgraded in scale and content depth. Three stages—including the main stage—host a series of sessions featuring speakers from government, academia, industry, and research sectors. Discussions highlight trends in artificial intelligence, green finance, low-altitude economy, and biotechnology, offering insights into industry developments and future talent needs.The main stage features major events such as the release of the “Outstanding Employer List” by 36Kr, the Optics Valley Innovation Session focusing on high-tech development, and industry forums on green energy and infrastructure collaboration. Senior executives and industry experts shared perspectives to help attendees better understand evolving market demands.Two specialized sub-stages—InnoTalk and TalentX Future—host more than twenty practical workshops. Topics include “Job Hunting Logic in the AI Era,” “Accelerated Growth for Fresh Graduates in Startups,” and a “Hong Kong Youth Workplace Talk Show.” Through case studies, simulations, and experience sharing, these sessions enhance participants’ practical skills in resume writing, interview preparation, and personal branding.The second Hong Kong PhD Festival, co-organized by Innovating Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Young Scientist Association, has gathered hundreds of PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers, scientists, and enterprise executives. Discussions cover research commercialization, innovation enterprise incubation, and career development for advanced-degree talent.The NovaX Technology Zone debuted with strong interest, showcasing robotics and frontier technologies from multiple innovative enterprises. Interactive demonstrations allowed participants to explore emerging technologies firsthand.Through recruitment activities, technology displays, and professional forums, this year’s Carnival reflects Hong Kong’s forward-looking approach to talent development and industrial strategy. The event aims to help participants discover new opportunities and contribute to Hong Kong’s continued growth. With talent and innovation as dual drivers, Hong Kong is well positioned to strengthen its role as an international center for innovation and support deeper collaboration across the Greater Bay Area.

