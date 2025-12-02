The Organic Farming Market is expected to reach US$287.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The Organic Farming Market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for sustainable produce, advanced farming practices, and strong Asia-Pacific growth

Organic farming promotes sustainable agriculture, enriching soil health, reducing chemical use, and meeting rising consumer demand for safe, eco-friendly, and nutritious food products globally” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Organic Farming Market reached US$171.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$287.3 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2025-2032, according to DataM intelligence report.The increasing demand for organic food products is a key driver behind the growth of the global organic farming market. Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and willing to pay premium prices for organic products. According to the Research global sales of organic food and drink reached more than USD 131.09 billion in 2020. Organic farming is beneficial to the environment as it does not utilize chemical fertilizers or pesticides, which can cause soil and groundwater contamination. This approach also conserves biodiversity and reduces the utilization of non-renewable resources required for artificial fertilizers.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/organic-farming-market United States Industry Development:-November 2025: USDA via NIFA (National Institute of Food and Agriculture) announced US$ 6.4 million in grants through its Organic Transitions Program funding 7 awards aimed at improving competitiveness of organic livestock and crop producers, and supporting producers transitioning to organic practices.September 2024: USDA/NIFA invested nearly US$ 121 million for specialty crops and organic agriculture production including US$ 50.5 million dedicated to 30 organic agriculture projects (organic food, fiber, and related products) under its Organic Agriculture Program.Global Industry Develpoment :-April 2025: Organic Development Finance (ODF) a fund dedicated to organic agriculture announced investments in organic agribusinesses: e.g., a trade-finance investment in a soy producer in Togo; and funding to an organic coffee company in Ethiopia. This marks active international funding to support organic farming supply chains in emerging markets.November 2024: Invest International (impact investor) provided a €10 million debt facility to ODF enabling the fund to provide working capital loans to small and medium-sized organic agriculture enterprises in emerging markets, helping scale organic supply chains globally.Recent mergers & acquisitionsIn October 2025, Wonderful Citrus invested $25 million to expand organic almond and citrus orchards with advanced water-efficient irrigation and disease-resistant rootstocks, enhancing their role in U.S. organic agriculture.In November 2025, GoodLeaf Community Farms received $52 million of development capital from investors including McCain Foods and Farm Credit Canada to grow vertical farming systems and controlled-environment agriculture for leafy greens and vegetables year-round.In November 2025, Penobscot McCrum announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by McCain Foods; the company supplies potato products including frozen fries and potato specialties for foodservice and industrial customers across North America.-Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=organic-farming-market Market Segmentation-Segmentation by Farming Type:→ Pure Organic Farming: This segment involves farming without synthetic chemicals, fertilizers, or pesticides, relying solely on natural inputs. It is driven by increasing consumer demand for pesticide-free, natural produce and environmental sustainability. It holds a significant share, constituting roughly 63% of the market, due to strong consumer preference for pure organic products.→ Integrated Organic Farming: This combines organic and sustainable conventional farming methods to enhance productivity and resource management. It grows steadily and holds about 37% share, supported by farming systems that balance productivity with organic practices.Segmentation by Product Type:→ Organic Seeds and Planting Materials: Includes various seeds like fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, and oilseeds, crucial for organic crop production. This segment holds a key role, estimated around 23% market share.→ Organic Fertilizers: Natural fertilizers that help improve soil health and fertility. This segment is significant, approximately 17% market share.→ Organic Pesticides: Natural pest control solutions, essential for maintaining organic standards. It holds roughly 13% market share.→ Soil Conditioners and Plant Growth Enhancers: Products that improve soil quality and promote healthy plant growth. These together account for around 10-15% of the market.→ Animal Feed and Additives: Organic feed and supplements for livestock. This segment has a smaller share but growing interest, roughly 5-10%.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/organic-farming-market Regional Insights:-- The global market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest proportion of the global organic farming market. In recent years, the demand for organic products has grown rapidly in North America, owing to rising health consciousness and environmental awareness among consumers. According to a survey conducted by the Organic Trade Association, sales of organic food accounted for USD 60 billion in the U.S. Government organizations in North America are providing support and incentives, such as subsidies on organic fertilizers and other inputs. For instance, in August 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) invested USD 300 million, including American Rescue Plan funds, in a new Organic Transition Initiative. The investment would help build new markets and income streams for farmers and producers of organic farms.Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly seeking organic food options due to health concerns and food safety issues. Organic food is becoming widely available to Asian consumers as many supermarkets and hypermarkets actively market organic products in countries such as South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The introduction of national standards for organic production and labeling schemes in Asia Pacific countries is further supporting the growth of the organic farming market.Key Players:-Darling Ingredients Inc., Indigo Agriculture Inc., Soli Organic Inc., SalMar ASA, Actagro, Reiter Affiliated Companies, LLC, KORIN AGROPECUÁRIA LTDA, Jain Farm Fresh Foods Limited, Suminter India Organics and Ambrosia Organic Farm.Conclusion-The organic farming market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing consumer demand for sustainable and health-conscious products, supported by favorable government initiatives. Expansion in cultivated organic land and technological innovations like digital traceability are enhancing market efficiency and transparency. 