Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina heads to China to strengthen science and technology cooperation, 3 to 5 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, is leading a high-level delegation to Beijing from 3 to 5 December to strengthen South Africa’s collaboration with China on science, technology, and innovation.

The visit forms part of the 4th Session of the People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM), a key platform that advances bilateral cooperation in research, skills development and innovation.

The Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) have established a suite of instruments for collaboration and funding schemes. These include the Joint Research Programme for joint projects and the People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM), under the auspices of the departments of Arts, Sports and Culture and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

A major highlight of the visit will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the Young Scientists Exchange Programme (YSEP), which aims to create opportunities for cross border collaborative research exchanges of young scientists, and researchers and to enhance cooperation among research institutes, universities and enterprises to increase research outputs; skills development and mobility among emerging researchers from both countries.

The programme was first launched in 2019, covering themes such as biotechnology, new materials and advanced manufacturing, and information technology systems. Seven South African scientists were enrolled in Chinese research institutions, while 17 Chinese students were selected to join South African universities in early 2020.

However, progress stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and participation dropped significantly, with only two student enrolling last year. To address this, the DSTI will relaunch the call for expressions of interest to achieve a stronger participation rate. The 4th PPEM will reaffirm the YSEP mechanism and agree on a new round of programmes to be launched in 2026 for the exchange mobility of young scientists.

Deputy Minister Gina has emphasised the importance of revitalising this initiative. “Our partnership with China opens critical opportunities for young scientists and innovators. By expanding these exchanges, we are building a knowledge-driven economy that benefits all South Africans.”

While in Beijing, Deputy Minister Gina will hold bilateral discussions with Mr Chen Jiachang, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, to explore new areas of collaboration. These would cover cooperation programmes such as Joint Research Centres and laboratories in thematic areas of space sciences, green energy, minerals development, and hydrogen technologies as well as flagships projects in traditional medicines, ICT, and biotechnology.

Her programme includes engagements with leading institutions such as the Beijing Science Museum and the Beijing General Institute for Metallurgy and Mining (BGRIMM), a key partner to South Africa in minerals research.

The visit builds on South Africa’s participation in global partnership platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as well as growing bilateral partnerships with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Huawei and Aerospace Information Research Institute in China. These collaborations support South Africa’s priorities in clean energy, artificial intelligence, next-generation ICT, astronomy and the development of technology start-ups.

Deputy Minister Gina’s participation in the PPEM reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to strengthening scientific partnerships that drive innovation, skills development and shared economic growth.

