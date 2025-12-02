Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza hands over smart ID cards to elderly in Krugersdorp, 3 Dec
The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will on Wednesday, 03 December 2025, hand over Smart ID Cards to the elderly at the Jack Cotton Old Age Home in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.
The Deputy Minister, alongside the Executive Mayor of Mogale City Municipality, Cllr Lucky Godfrey Sele, will host a handover breakfast ceremony for elderly persons who will, for the first time, be migrated from the green bar-coded ID book to the more secure Smart ID Card. The departmental mobile offices visited the home in advance to capture these applications at no cost.
This is part of ensuring that all vulnerable persons are supported in attaining their Smart ID Cards.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 03 December 2025
Venue: Burgershoop Community Centre, Krugersdorp
Time: 08:00
For media enquiries, please contact:
Thabo Mokgola
Cell number: 060 962 4982
