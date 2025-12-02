Macao Nostalgia: “Imprints on Street Corners” Historical Exhibition of Hawkers now open

MACAU, December 2 - “Travel through a time tunnel, revisit the old streets and alleys, and look back on the life of hawkers”. The Macao Nostalgia: “Imprints on Street Corners” Historical Exhibition of Hawkers, co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and Associação de Auxílio Mútuo de Vendilhões de Macau, opened on 5 December at IAM Gallery. This exhibition is first large-scale thematic exhibition in Macao focusing on the history of street vendors. Through text, old photographs, and exhibits such as old hawker licenses and tools, combined with short interview videos, the exhibition presents the different development processes of the local hawker sector.

In recent years, IAM has continuously collaborated with community organisations to launch a series of exhibitions under the theme of “Macao nostalgia”. The exhibition this year centres on the hawker sector. Organised around a timeline, the exhibition is divided into three parts, showcasing the gradual development of the hawker sector from its flourish in the 1940s and 50s to its orderly and regulated management since this century through rich, true-to-life visuals and text. In addition to exhibits, there are specially filmed interview videos and multiple photo-taking spots simulating old-style hawker stalls to enhance the visitors’ in-person immersive experience, transporting them to a time tunnel.

The evolution of the hawker sector serves as a mirror that reflects the big picture of the community, showcasing not only social life, culture, and consumption patterns, but also social changes, economic development, and the diverse aspects of people’s lives. The public and tourists can have a deeper understanding of the old Macao through the past events and objects. The exhibition is open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily until 1 March next year, during which multiple sessions of guided tours are also available. Please visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo for details.