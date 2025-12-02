PreciseMDX and Virchow Partner to Deliver Portal for First-of-its-Kind Liquid Specimen Biobank -- the Virchow Vault™

User interface designed for clinical oncologists as well as the targeted therapy research community

LOS ANGELES AND LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreciseMDX , a leader in digital health infrastructure and laboratory workflow automation, and Virchow Medical, Inc., the manufacturer of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System and operator of the Virchow Vault Liquid Specimen Biorepository, announced a strategic partnership. Together, the organizations will launch a next-generation platform, powered by PreciseMDX’s software application used by major national clinical reference labs, to allow clinicians to order genomic tests for patients whose biopsy Liquid Companion Specimens are stored in the Virchow Vault™. The Virchow Vault offers clinical oncologists the chance to order molecular testing for their patients whose regular formalin-fixed tissue specimen is insufficient.The Virchow Vault,™ is a unique biobank that stores liquid specimens generated by users of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System. Virchow turned to PreciseMDX to build and launch the software infrastructure due to PreciseMDX’s reputation for creating cutting-edge software applications for biospecimen management and workflow automation.The partnership brings together PreciseMDX’s modern portal trusted by labs, health systems, and life science organizations—with Virchow Medical’s first-of-its-kind biorepository comprised entirely from specimens derived from dislodged tumor cells that would otherwise be wasted, but are now collected by users of the Crow’s Nest Biopsy Catchment System. The result is a novel technology-driven solution designed to support healthcare providers, clinical oncologists, research institutions, biopharma companies, clinical laboratories and diagnostic developers each with their own needs to better serve cancer patients, create new diagnostics and therapeutics for known cancers and cancers that don’t yet have targeted therapeutics.Extending Molecular Testing and Targeted Therapy to More Patients Through Integrated Technology.Once complete, the online portal to the Virchow Vault™, will provide users a simple interface to the workflows associated with biospecimen lifecycle management, including inventory tracking, chain-of-custody documentation, mutation analytics, metadata and real-time logistics monitoring – applied to the unique specimen type of Crow’s Nest Liquid Companion Specimens. By integrating Virchow Vault™ with PreciseMDX’s HIPAA compliant secure and modern portal, clinical oncologist and pathologist customers will benefit from:• Visibility into sample collection, storage, and DNA quantity and quality of each Liquid Companion Specimen• Patient informed consent verification and documentation• Transparent logistics and storage workflows, showing specimen status from collection to clinical use and reportingVirchow Medical will benefit from:• Automated compliance documentation, supporting regulatory requirements• Scalable digital data access capable of supporting studies from small clinical investigations to global research programs and the development of novel diagnostics and drugs.A Unified Vision for Targeted Therapy Availability“Biobanking is critical to accelerating innovation in precision medicine, diagnostics, and therapeutics,” said Mark Dorner, CEO of PreciseMDX. “By partnering with Virchow Medical, we’re empowering clinical oncologists with a secure, modern portal that ensures fast access to Virchow’s reliable liquid biospecimens while simplifying operational complexity.”Virchow Medical leadership is similarly enthusiastic about the partnership.“The Virchow Vault was designed to resolve the limitations of tissue exhaustion following core needle biopsies,” said Alexander Arrow, MD, CEO of Virchow Medical. “We selected PreciseMDX for the user interface because of its capabilities in delivering robust specimen workflow applications in high-volume, HIPAA-compliant, cybersecure environments."About PreciseMDXPreciseMDX delivers the industry’s most comprehensive digital health platform for diagnostic laboratories and healthcare organizations. Through advanced automation, seamless integrations, and patient-centric workflows, PreciseMDX empowers clinicians, labs, and life science innovators to accelerate diagnostics and improve the patient experience. More information available at https://precisemdx.com/ About Virchow Medical, Inc.Formerly known as Corramedical, Inc., Virchow’s mission is to unlock critical molecular data for every cancer patient and enable precision medicine to save more lives. It does this by providing clinicians with the Crow’s NestBiopsy Catchment System, a tool designed to provide every biopsy patient the opportunity to be treated with precision medicine oncologic therapy without the use of the patient's tissue block. The company creates novel collection products (the Crow’s NestBiopsy Catchment System, the Cell Wrangler™ Fine Needle Aspirate Conserver, and the MOOS™ Multi-Omic Octagonal Scavenger) to enable Liquid Companion Specimens (LCSs) to be made from material that would have otherwise been wasted. The LCSs are stored in a novel biorepository, the Virchow Vault,™ to make them available for downstream diagnostic testing. The company exists to enable healthcare providers and clinical laboratories to make use of all the cellular resources extracted from biopsy patients without exhausting the core tissue. More information available at https://virchowmed.com/

