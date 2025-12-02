State Collaborates with City and County of Honolulu on Clean Energy Grant

Posted on Dec 1, 2025 in Main

The Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) has been awarded a $250,000 “Market-Building” grant from Phase I of the Municipal Investment Fund (MIF), administered by Coalition for Green Capital and International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives — Local Governments for Sustainability USA. This award places Hawaiʻi among a select group of communities nationwide advancing locally driven solutions to secure our energy future — at a time when rising energy demand is driving up costs, straining outdated infrastructure and leaving communities vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

In partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, the grant will support the development of a public-private partnership plan that will accelerate the deployment of clean energy and energy efficiency projects, drive economic growth and create jobs, while also serving as a model for other communities across the state.

The City’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency will lead robust stakeholder engagement through workshops focused on contractor workforce development training, education on rebates and incentives and general networking for condominium associations and property managers. These workshops will inform the creation of the public-private partnership plan focused on building a market for a pipeline of clean energy and other qualified projects on Oʻahu.

This work lays the foundation for future investment and implementation, ensuring that clean energy development and efficiency-focused retrofitting projects can be scaled, with minimal bottlenecks, in an equity-informed approach. It also supports Hawaiʻi’s commitment to a just transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Upon completion of Phase I of the MIF grant, HGIA and the city will be eligible to apply for Phase II funding of up to $2 million to support implementation, further positioning Hawaiʻi as a national leader in clean energy and resilience.