HIDOD Supports State of Hawai‘i Kōkua Food Drive

Posted on Dec 1, 2025 in Main

National Guard member loading a truck with donations. Photo courtesy: HIDOD.

In response to the federal shutdown and disruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program last month, the state of Hawaiʻi launched the Kōkua Food Drive, a weeklong food collection campaign in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System, to support food banks across the islands.

At the request of Governor Josh Green and Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Hawaiʻi National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan placed members of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard on state active duty status to assist operations in every county.

From Nov. 3 to 7, residents were encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food items to their local public library during regular business hours. Guard members supported the Kōkua Food Drive by transporting the donations from library branches statewide to food banks for distribution to families in need.

Donations were distributed by the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, The Food Basket and their partner agencies, to ensure residents had access to food during this challenging time.

Even with 550 Hawaiʻi National Guard federal technicians working without pay for the second pay period in a row, they were still able to generate response capabilities to assist the community, said Maj. Gen. Logan, who added,“Your Hawaiʻi National Guard is ‘Always Ready, Always There.”

As of Nov. 13, over 3,515 households were served, with more than 21,561 pounds of donations having been delivered by the Hawaiʻi National Guard.