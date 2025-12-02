Varsity Hype Brings Live Streaming to 13 Baseball and Softball Fields in Loudoun County

Aerial view of the baseball and softball complexes in Loudoun County, VA, now equipped with Varsity Hype live-streaming technology through a new county partnership.

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varsity Hype, a Texas-based leader in youth sports media and live-streaming solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Loudoun County, Virginia, to provide high-quality live streaming coverage across 13 baseball and softball fields, including those at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park and Potomack Lakes Sportsplex.

This partnership marks another major milestone for Varsity Hype, as it expands its mission to help athletes capture the moments that matter through seamless live coverage and on-demand playback.

“Loudoun County is a massive hub for youth sports, and we’re honored to play a role in enhancing the experience for athletes, coaches, and families alike,” said Jorge Ortiz, Founder and CEO of Varsity Hype. “Whether you’re at the field or halfway across the country, you can now stay connected to the game in real time.”

Through this multi-year agreement, Varsity Hype will install and manage a full suite of live-streaming equipment, including cameras, audio systems, and network infrastructure, ensuring reliable coverage and playback across all designated fields. Fans can tune in through the Varsity Hype league interface, where they’ll find weekly league play at the parks, pay-per-view access for all tournaments at the facilities, and archived game footage available on both Varsity Hype and Sports Channel Media.

The agreement also opens the door for local and national sponsors to appear on Loudoun County streams. Signage and QR codes across the parks will help families quickly access the streams and stay engaged with the action—without ever missing a moment.

This partnership is a reflection of Loudoun County’s forward-thinking investment in youth sports and Varsity Hype’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and community engagement.

About Varsity Hype

Varsity Hype is a technology-driven media company specializing in live streaming, content management, and digital monetization for youth sports organizations. With operations across multiple states and growing partnerships nationwide, Varsity Hype is changing the way families, teams, and communities experience sports.

