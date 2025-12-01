Governor Stein Thanks Secretary Eddie Buffaloe for His Years of Public Service, Welcomes Jeffrey Smythe as New Secretary of Public Safety

NORTH CAROLINA, December 1 - (RALEIGH) Today Governor Josh Stein celebrated North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe for his decades of service and announced that he has appointed former Burlington Chief of Police and current Director of North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Division Jeffrey Smythe as Secretary of Public Safety.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Smythe as the new Secretary of Public Safety,” said Governor Josh Stein. “With his extensive record in public safety as the former police chief in Burlington and the current director of the Criminal Justice Standards Division at the Department of Justice, Jeff is the right person for the job. I’ve seen firsthand what a great leader and dedicated public servant Jeff is, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to create a safer North Carolina because that work always continues.”

Smythe has served as the Director of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Division of the Department of Justice since then-Attorney General Stein hired him for the role in August 2021. Before joining the Department of Justice, Smythe served as the Police Chief of the Burlington Police Department, where he implemented initiatives focusing on officer wellness and preparedness, emphasizing de-escalation, addressing implicit bias, and implementing behavioral health resources. Smythe began his career as a police officer with the Arizona State University Police Department in Tempe, Arizona. The Philadelphia native holds an undergraduate degree from Arizona State University and a master's degree from Northern Arizona University. He has also completed executive leadership development programs at Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy.

“Secretary Buffaloe is leaving big shoes to fill, and I’m ready to build on his work to keep people safe across North Carolina,” said Jeffrey Smythe. “I’ll work closely with Governor Stein and law enforcement to make sure they have the training and resources they need as we partner to keep our neighbors safe from the mountains to the coast.”

Buffaloe will retire as Secretary of Public Safety on December 31, when he will join the Raleigh Police Department as its new Deputy Chief for the Administrative Services Division, and Smythe will take over the secretary role on January 1.

“Eddie Buffaloe has dedicated his career to keeping North Carolinians safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Advisor, he has led our state through moments of tragedy and disaster and kept us fixed on our mission of building safer communities. I thank Secretary Buffaloe for his good counsel to me and his service to the state of North Carolina, and I wish him continued success in his next chapter with the Raleigh Police Department.”

“Serving the people of North Carolina as Secretary of Public Safety has been the honor of a lifetime, and I remain grateful for my team, my fellow Cabinet secretaries, and the leadership of Governor Cooper and Governor Stein,” said Secretary of Public Safety Eddie Buffaloe. “Jeff Smythe has done great work within the Justice Department and the City of Burlington, and I look forward to seeing his work keeping North Carolinians safe.”