Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro Hernandez Expands Probate & Trust Real Estate Advisory Services for Beverly Hills Executors & Trustees

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, Esq., a seasoned attorney and real estate advisor with deep experience in probate , trust, and fiduciary matters, has expanded his probate and trust real estate advisory services for executors, trustees, attorneys, and families across Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles.Backed by more than 20 years navigating complex estates, Hernandez provides a strategic, attorney-informed approach to California probate property sales—including court confirmation, trust liquidation, valuation challenges, and negotiations with beneficiaries and fiduciaries.“Beverly Hills probate real estate requires both technical skill and fiduciary understanding,” Hernandez said. “With every estate, the goal is the same: maximize sale value, mitigate risk, and guide executors through California’s multi-step process.”Hernandez assists with:• Court-confirmed probate sales (California Probate Code)• Trust real estate liquidation• Luxury property valuations for estates• Investor positioning and multiple-offer overbidding• Executor and trustee advisory throughout the saleHis platform in Beverly Hills works closely with attorneys, probate professionals, and fiduciaries who require precision and high accountability in real estate dispositions. Hernandez is aligned with KW Beverly Hills for residential estate sales and ARH Real Estate Group for investor and advisory services.Media Contact:ARH Real Estate Group LLCBeverly Hills, Californiainfo@arhrealestategroup.com

