Kim Briese Broker/Owner KBH Realty Group

Local real estate professional stands out as one of Farmington’s most-reviewed and highly recommended agents, backed by strong Zillow and Google ratings.

My clients trust me because I show up for them, communicate clearly, and prioritize their goals from start to finish.” — Kim Briese

FARMINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim Briese, founder of KBH Realty Group, has been recognized as one of the top-performing and most-reviewed real estate agents in Farmington, Missouri, based on a combination of verified Zillow reviews, Google ratings, and consistent Farmington-area home sales. Briese’s strong online presence and client satisfaction record continue to distinguish her as a leading local real estate professional in St. Francois County.Briese is known for having one of the highest concentrations of 5-star client reviews in the Farmington market, along with a strong track record of recent home sales within Farmington city limits and surrounding communities. These publicly available metrics—frequently referenced by buyers and sellers researching real estate agents—reinforce her reputation as a trusted, top-rated Farmington real estate agent.“Farmington is a relationship-driven community, and people here want honesty, communication, and results,” said Briese. “My clients know I market their home like it matters and negotiate with their best interest in mind. I’m grateful for the trust this community continues to place in me.”KBH Realty Group has expanded rapidly behind Briese’s leadership, leveraging modern social media marketing, professional listing presentation, and a high-touch approach to client service. Farmington residents often mention Briese as a go-to agent for fast home sales, strong negotiation, and clear communication, especially in a competitive market with limited inventory.Key factors linked to Briese’s recognition include:A large number of 5-star Google reviews from local residentsA highly rated profile with verified Zillow reviews and sales in FarmingtonStrong year-over-year sales activity in the Farmington areaHigh levels of client recommendations, repeat business, and word-of-mouth referralsA visible online presence with consistent real estate education and community engagementThese indicators align with the metrics commonly used by consumers and online platforms to identify leading real estate agents in smaller local markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.