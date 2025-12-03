Kim Briese Recognized as One of the Top Real Estate Agents in Farmington, Missouri for Reviews and Sales Performance
Local real estate professional stands out as one of Farmington’s most-reviewed and highly recommended agents, backed by strong Zillow and Google ratings.
Briese is known for having one of the highest concentrations of 5-star client reviews in the Farmington market, along with a strong track record of recent home sales within Farmington city limits and surrounding communities. These publicly available metrics—frequently referenced by buyers and sellers researching real estate agents—reinforce her reputation as a trusted, top-rated Farmington real estate agent.
“Farmington is a relationship-driven community, and people here want honesty, communication, and results,” said Briese. “My clients know I market their home like it matters and negotiate with their best interest in mind. I’m grateful for the trust this community continues to place in me.”
KBH Realty Group has expanded rapidly behind Briese’s leadership, leveraging modern social media marketing, professional listing presentation, and a high-touch approach to client service. Farmington residents often mention Briese as a go-to agent for fast home sales, strong negotiation, and clear communication, especially in a competitive market with limited inventory.
Key factors linked to Briese’s recognition include:
A large number of 5-star Google reviews from local residents
A highly rated profile with verified Zillow reviews and sales in Farmington
Strong year-over-year sales activity in the Farmington area
High levels of client recommendations, repeat business, and word-of-mouth referrals
A visible online presence with consistent real estate education and community engagement
These indicators align with the metrics commonly used by consumers and online platforms to identify leading real estate agents in smaller local markets.
