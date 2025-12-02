Complaints Against California Attorneys Spiked in 2024-25. Is AI the Reason?

(Subscription required) The number of complaints filed against California attorneys over the last fiscal year spiked to a record high, according to numbers compiled and recently released by the state bar. The reason for the surge in grievances remains unclear, with one state bar official suggesting artificial intelligence—as used by some complaint-filers, not misused by the targeted attorneys—may be a source.

