Sanjay Pani, Founder & CEO of Rally Bulls, Joins the New York Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Image of Sanjay Pani advisory board welcome image

Sanjay Pani, Founder and CEO of Rally Bulls and Financial Education Advocate, joins the NYFEC Advisory Board

Sanjay blends deep financial expertise with innovative, AI-driven education solutions. His leadership aligns with our mission to elevate financial education standards.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A statement today announced that Sanjay Pani, EMBA – Founder and CEO of the experiential financial education platform Rally Bulls – has joined the Advisory Board of the New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC), the state-level-chapter of the National Financial Educators
Council (NFEC).

Pani, who holds an Executive MBA with a concentration in Finance and Investments from New York-based Baruch University, was selected to serve in this prestigious role due to his extensive background in financial services and innovative financial education solutions. He has more than 20 years of experience
in financial services leadership, including 12 years at J.P. Morgan in progressively senior roles. Today, he is an innovative thought leader and entrepreneur positioned at the intersection of AI, FinTech, and EdTech. He launched Rally Bulls in 2023 to provide an AI-powered, gamified experiential learning platform for financial literacy and investment education.

The Rally Bulls platform combines structured curriculum lessons with intelligent automation to enhance both user engagement and learning retention. This hands-on learning ecosystem guides learners to explore money management and investing through gamification, interactivity, and real-life trading simulations. Rally Bulls uses the proprietary AI-powered virtual tutor Toro™ to give users coaching and feedback, explaining key concepts in plain language. Since its establishment, the platform has expanded across the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

Sanjay Pani has also published two related books: The Subscription Playbook: Recurring Revenue in the App Economy in 2024 and Reimagining Financial Education with Gamification & AI: The Future of Learning to Trade and Invest in 2025.

Pani’s objectives for joining the NYFEC Advisory Board include a vision of creating financial education tools that are not only innovative and cutting-edge, but also standards-based, accessible, and scalable. “Financial education is the foundation for economic empowerment. NFEC’s advocacy ensures that
financial literacy becomes a right, not a privilege,” Sanjay commented when asked about his role on the board. “We’re proud to support NFEC’s work helping schools and nonprofits expand financial literacy programs that truly change lives.”

“Sanjay brings a rare combination of financial industry expertise, innovative thinking, and a deep commitment to education. His leadership in AI-powered experiential learning aligns perfectly with the NFEC’s mission to elevate financial education standards nationwide. We’re honored to have him join the New York Advisory Board and help advance solutions that expand access and improve learner outcomes across communities.” - Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council

The New York Council is delighted to welcome Sanjay Pani as a dynamic member of its Advisory Board and anticipates fruitful collaboration with Pani in the months and years ahead.

The (NYFEC) New York Financial Educators Council is an affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council, a Certified B Corporation® and Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET. The NFEC's overarching mission includes mobilizing financial wellness champions worldwide, providing them with training and resources to support personal finance education and economic empowerment – one community at a time.



