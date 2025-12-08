Grand View Roofing & Exteriors Announces Holiday 'Winter Roof Giveaway' for Gloucester and Camden County Homeowners

Grandview Roofing & Exteriors Team South Jersey Holiday Roof Giveaway Roof Replacement in Blackwood, NJ

Grand View Roofing & Exteriors is donating a free roof replacement to a deserving homeowner in Gloucester or Camden County, NJ!

When you trust the crew at Grand View, you become part of our family.” — Larry Landwher

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local roofing company seeks to support veterans, first responders, and neighbors in need by donating a full roof replacement this holiday season. Grand View Roofing & Exteriors today announced the launch of its 2025 Winter Roof Giveaway. In an effort to give back to the community that has supported them, the company will donate a complete roof replacement —including all materials and labor—to one deserving homeowner in Gloucester or Camden County.As winter approaches, a secure roof is essential for safety and warmth. Grand View Roofing & Exteriors is seeking nominations for local residents who have fallen on hard times, with a special emphasis on veterans, first responders, and dedicated community volunteers.“At Grand View Roofing & Exteriors, giving back isn’t just something we do, it’s who we are,” said a representative for the company. “"At Grand View Roofing & Exteriors, giving back isn’t just something we do, it’s who we are," said a representative for the company. "From our recent sponsorship of the hot lunch program at the Washington Township Senior Center to this winter roof giveaway, our goal is to support our neighbors. When you trust the crew at Grand View, you become part of our family."Nomination Process and Eligibility:The giveaway is open to homeowners located specifically in Gloucester County or Camden County, New Jersey. Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving neighbors, friends, or family members. Self-nominations are also welcomed and encouraged.To be considered, nominations must meet the following criteria:The nominee must own the home.The home must be located in Gloucester or Camden County.The nomination must include a clear photo of the home’s exterior and current roof condition.The nominator must submit a detailed story explaining the nominee’s situation and why they deserve to win (e.g., military service, community contribution, or financial hardship).How to Enter:Nominations are open now and must be received by December 19, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST. The winner will be selected at the sole discretion of Grand View Roofing & Exteriors and announced shortly after the New Year.Residents can submit nominations via the following methods:Email: Send the completed form details, story, and photos to info@gvexteriors.com.Mail or Drop-Off: Submit a printed application to: Grand View Roofing & Exteriors 5471 Route 42 Blackwood, NJ 08012For those submitting via mail or email, please ensure the submission includes the applicant’s contact info, the nominee’s story, the condition of the roof, and property photos.About Grand View Roofing & ExteriorsLocated in Blackwood, NJ, Grand View Roofing & Exteriors is a premier local roofing contractor serving the South Jersey area. Known for their motto “Trust The Crew At Grand View,” the company specializes in high-quality roofing installation, replacement, and exterior renovations . They are dedicated to superior craftsmanship and active community involvement.

