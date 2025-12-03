Isa Aydin Photography Announces New Product Photography Pricing for New York and New Jersey

Photoshoot

New product photography pricing launched for brands in New York and New Jersey to simplify session planning and support stronger eCommerce content.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isa Aydin Photography Announces New Product Photography Pricing for New York and New JerseyIsa Aydin Photography has introduced new product photography pricing for brands in New York and New Jersey . The updated session based format gives businesses a clear and simple way to plan their photo and video needs for websites, Amazon listings, Shopify stores, Etsy shops, and other eCommerce platforms. The goal is to make product photography pricing easy to understand while keeping the process flexible for brands that want to join in person or ship products and participate remotely.Each session supports a wide range of content. Brands can request eCommerce product photos, lifestyle images, social media content, B rolls, and product demo videos. Advertising photography is available for brands that need assets for print or paid media. Every session includes a professional photographer, full studio access, lighting, gear, photography styling, and same day delivery of all content including RAW files. All sessions come with indefinite usage rights for eCommerce use.Brands can also add extra services such as models, makeup artists, hairstylists, wardrobe stylists, apartment rentals for lifestyle sets, BTS video, and equipment transportation. Editing services include standard retouching, advanced retouching, and AI powered edits for model images. This setup helps brands build strong visuals that increase engagement and improve conversions across digital platforms.We also provide access to a network of more than four hundred models and influencers across New York and New Jersey. These are professional models who deliver strong results without the high agency fees. We created a database of freelance talents for the brands, the model, and our team, so every project runs smoothly and with clear expectations. Even though we are not a modeling agency, we built this system to help clients find the right talent at a much more affordable rate. This gives brands a reliable way to cast models for product photography, social content, lifestyle shoots, and promotional campaigns without paying unreasonable rates or dealing with complicated agency processes.Isa Aydin Photography specializes in beauty product and skincare photography fashion and clothing photography , and product photography for eCommerce. Every project is designed to support brand growth with clean, consistent, and high performing content.Isa Aydin Product Photography WebsiteExplore our work and learn more about our services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.