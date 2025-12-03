Peerless Fence Group Celebrates First Season at Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex

Aerial View of Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex

Key Athletic Fencing Infrastructure Strengthens the Foundation of a Thriving Outdoor Sports Venue

High-performance athletic fencing is more than just perimeter control; it is an essential part of the game environment.” — Roger Greenhagel, President of Peerless Fence Group

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Fence Group , a leading fence installation company serving Illinois and the Midwest for nearly 65 years, is proud to celebrate the completion of the successful first season at the Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex in New Lenox, Illinois.With nine full-size turf baseball fields, 22 youth baseball/softball fields, two batting cages and 11 multipurpose fields, the 100-acre complex made an impressive debut. The multi-sports park immediately attracted league play, tournament bookings, and community-wide engagement throughout the summer and continued into the fall ball season.Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex was the hub of activity in 2025 for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and flag football. Peerless Fence Group worked diligently to complete the project in just seven months, reaching the deadline in time to kick off the start of the summer league and tournament play. Since its opening, there has been a steady energy and attendance from athletes, families, and spectators across the region.As a key infrastructure partner for the development, Peerless Fence Group supplied and installed specialized athletic fencing solutions, including backstops, protective net systems, dugout enclosures, safety caps, and secure access gates, engineered to enhance player safety, spectator protection, and overall facility flow. These systems were designed with long-term durability in mind, ensuring that the fencing supports not only day-to-day play but also high-attendance tournament environments.Northern Builders served as the General Contractor for the project, overseeing all construction phases and ensuring timely delivery of the facility. Unlimited Sports Solutions and Stephens Pipe & Steel were key material suppliers, providing essential components that contributed to the strength, safety, and quality of the fencing systems installed throughout the complex. Peerless Fence Group is proud to have collaborated with these industry leaders to bring the expansive athletic facility to completion.The fencing layout contributed to clear sightlines, organized team zones, and safe spectator areas, earning positive feedback from coaches, league organizers, and facility operators. The professional-grade installation helped streamline field transitions and crowd movement during busy tournament weekends, reinforcing the site’s reputation as a well-planned, competition-ready establishment.“Watching athletes take the field all season, knowing that our work contributed to the overall safety and experience of the facility, has been incredibly rewarding,” said Roger Greenhagel, President of Peerless Fence Group. “High-performance athletic fencing is more than just perimeter control; it is an essential part of the game environment. At Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex, our goal was to deliver a clean, durable, tournament-level fencing system that enhances both safety and appearance.”Since its opening, Wintrust Crossroads Sports Complex has attracted teams from Illinois and surrounding states as well as national tournaments. The site hosts youth leagues, travel ball organizations, and multi-division events that continue to generate momentum. The outdoor sports venue has quickly become more than a regional draw, and Peerless Fence Group is honored to have played a role in shaping the infrastructure that supports its success.About Peerless Fence Group:For nearly 65 years, Peerless Fence Group has been a leading provider of commercial, residential, industrial, and athletic fencing solutions across the Midwest. With a focus on safety, craftsmanship, and long-term performance, Peerless Fence Group delivers tailored installations that support the operational needs of neighborhoods, sports complexes, municipalities, and high-traffic public facilities.

