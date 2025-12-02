The Best Deal of the Season Is Here: Fly Home for the Holidays for Free and Get a $1,000 Exit Gift with CBP Home

Those in the U.S. illegally can sign up for a free flight home for the holiday using the CBP Home App

WASHINGTON – This Cyber Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is announcing the holiday deal of a lifetime for all illegal aliens still in the United States: Use the CBP Home App, and you will receive a free flight home for the holidays and a $1,000 gift.

“The CBP Home App offers those in this country illegally a fantastic gift this holiday season: a free flight home, a $1,000 gift, and the potential opportunity to return to America the right, legal way,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Your choice is simple: Choose self-deportation and reap the rewards, or stay here and continue breaking our laws, which will lead to you being arrested and deported. Make the right choice for you and your family this Christmas and join the 2 million illegal aliens who have already left the country: Download the CBP Home App today.”

Self-deportation through the CBP Home App is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home.

Once you’ve confirmed your return home, you’ll receive $1,000.

If the above deal isn’t enough for you, it gets even better. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country. Use of the CBP Home app also preserves for you the opportunity to possibly come back to the country the legal way.

Those who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States.

Don’t delay and don’t miss out on this opportunity. Download the CBP Home App today.

