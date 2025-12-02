Over Thanksgiving Weekend, ICE Arrested Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Rapists, Pedophiles, and Murderers

Despite what the media and sanctuary politicians claim, 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — While millions of Americans enjoyed their holiday weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued their around-the-clock mission arresting more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including rapists, pedophiles, and murderers.

“While Americans enjoyed a long holiday weekend with their families and friends, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting rapists, child sex abusers and murderers,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Every American should be grateful to our law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line each and every day to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Despite what the media and sanctuary politicians claim, 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S.”

Arrests over the holiday weekend include:

Mario Ynfante-Querol, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct - victim between 13 and 15, in Wyoming, Michigan.

Wilson Gonzalez-Bravo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Chatham County, North Carolina.

Balbir Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted of murder in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Antonio Reyes-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of reckless death by auto or vessel (vehicular homicide) in Union County, New Jersey.

Phomma Phommachak, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of aggravated rape in Nashville, Tennessee.

Serafin Abelino-Medel, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of inflicting corporal punishment on spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening crime with intent to terrorize in Santa Ana, California.

Edwin Rafael Marcano-Marquez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of fourth-degree assault in Washington County, Oregon.

Genaro Diaz-Ruiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault-family-strongarm in Wilson County, Tennessee.

Franklin Urquiola-Serrano, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Georgetown, Texas.

Manuel Leonel Palma-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated arson - purposely destroyed structure in Trenton, New Jersey.

Cuello Garcia-Alliant, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of assault and cocaine possession in Miami Dade County, Florida.

Graviel Lopez-Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine in New Castle County, Delaware.

Svetlana Tillett, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of felony embezzlement in Dare County, North Carolina.

Elmer Amilcar Lopez-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of first-degree burglary in Carson, California.

Gregory Ricordo Davidson, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of burglary in New York, New York.

