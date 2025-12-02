Cloud 10 Studios Announces World Premiere of Holiday Animated Special ‘The Greatest Gift: The Wrong Hat’ in Las Vegas

Lexi and her friends in the Christmas Tree, led by Christmasaur

LAS VEGAS, NV, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud 10 Studios is proud to announce the world premiere of its original animated family series, The Greatest Gift, debuting with the special holiday episode, "The Wrong Hat." Directed by celebrated filmmaker Gary Trousdale (Director of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), this heartwarming adventure will screen on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Brenden Theatres located in the Palms Casino Resort.

Event Details

The premiere will be a red-carpet affair, celebrating the launch of this new holiday franchise.

• Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

• Location: Brenden Theatres, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV

• Interviews: 4:00 PM

• Red Carpet Arrivals: 5:00 PM

• Screening: 6:00 PM

• Post-Screening: Q&A sessions with creators and voice talent from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

About the Special

Created and produced by Tracey Dispensa and Cloud 10 Studios, The Greatest Gift: The Wrong Hat introduces audiences to Christmasaur™ (Chris), an optimistic orange Tyrannosaurus Rex ornament with purple glittery stripes. As a new arrival to the tree, Chris is eager to find his place but finds himself in a crisis: he is wearing the wrong hat. Together with his best friends—Lyle, an outgoing gingerbread man, and Kitty, a wise tiger ornament—Chris embarks on an epic journey through the whimsical world of a child's Christmas tree to find his rightful headwear. The series is designed for family co-viewing, delivering a story packed with charm and wonder that both kids (ages 4–10) and parents will adore.

A Powerhouse Creative Team

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cloud 10 Studios has assembled an exceptional team of industry veterans.

• Gary Trousdale (Director): An American film director known for Disney classics including Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

• Tracey Dispensa (Founder & Producer): With experience at DreamWorks and Disney/ILM on franchises like Shrek and Madagascar, Dispensa leads the studio’s mission to create character-driven content.

• Stuart Lowder (President & Producer): An accomplished executive with credits including Happy Feet and Scoob!, Lowder plays a key role in guiding the project from concept to screen.

• Jimmy Maidens (VFX Supervisor): Bringing visual expertise from projects like Shrek and Megamind.

Media Opportunities

• Credentialed press are invited to check in at the Brenden Theatres VIP desk starting at 3:30 PM.

• Red Carpet Interviews: Available with talent and creators from 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST.

• Photo Opportunities: Includes a Step & Repeat Media Wall and a Meet-and-Greet with the Chris the Christmasaur mascot.

• Post-Screening: Q&A sessions with creators and voice talent from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM PST.

About Cloud 10 Studios

Cloud 10 Studios is a creative force headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing together storytellers and animators with deep roots in the entertainment industry to craft fully animated, original stories.

