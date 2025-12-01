Honoring Victims and Survivors of the Holocaust

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to establish a New York State memorial at the Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza in Albany to recognize victims and survivors of the Holocaust. Amid a rise in antisemitism in New York State and across the nation, the memorial will educate students and the public about the Holocaust and serve as a reminder of the dangers of antisemitism, racism, and all manifestations of intolerance.

“With the first ever state-sponsored Holocaust Memorial, we are honoring the victims and survivors of the Holocaust while ensuring that all visitors have a place to remember and reflect on what the Jewish community has endured,” Governor Hochul said. “New York has zero tolerance for hate of any kind, and with this memorial, we reaffirm our commitment to rooting out antisemitism and ensuring a peaceful and thriving future for all.”

Legislation S5784/A7614 directs the state Office of General Services (OGS) to oversee the design, programming and location on the Empire State Plaza in Albany of the New York Holocaust Memorial. The memorial will join others on the Plaza that are special sites of remembrance and tribute, offering visitors the opportunity to reflect on issues that touch the core of our society.

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to care for and maintain the memorials at the Empire State Plaza that honor New Yorkers. This new memorial dedicated to victims of the Holocaust will not only ensure their memory lives on, but will also serve as a permanent reminder of our collective responsibility to stand against injustice and intolerance in our state.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “When we say, ‘Never Again’, we need to act in order for those words to have meaning. Creating a dedicated Holocaust Memorial where survivors, family members, and our broader community can gather to reflect and remember will memorialize the six million Jews and millions of others who died at the hands of the Nazism, fascism, and the Banality of Evil. Intolerance and prejudice only persist and spread when good people stand by and do nothing, and this Memorial cements New York's and the Capital Region's commitment to combatting hate wherever it may hide. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my legislation with Assemblymember Romero into law and for ensuring New York State is a place where people of all backgrounds are welcome, supported, and protected.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “As the sponsor of this legislation, I am deeply proud to help bring this memorial to life. At a time when hate is rising, New York must choose clarity—and with this bill, we choose remembrance, education, and action. This memorial ensures that the stories of courage, loss, and resilience are permanently woven into the civic life of our Capital City. I’m grateful to the survivors, advocates, and Speaker Heastie for making this possible, and I remain committed to building a future rooted in dignity, safety, and justice for all.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation and to my colleagues Assemblymember Gabriella Romero and Senator Pat Fahy for shepherding it through the process. History remains one of our greatest educators, and it is both right and just that the New York State Holocaust Memorial will be located here in the Capital City. This memorial will stand as a solemn tribute to the millions of lives lost and to the pain and suffering endured by families during one of humanity’s darkest chapters. It will also serve as a powerful reminder and educational tool for our residents and for generations to come, ensuring that the sins of the past are never repeated.”

Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial President Dan Dembling said, “Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial, Inc. is deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for making the dream of establishing a State-sponsored permanent Holocaust Memorial in New York a reality. We commend Senator Fahy and Assemblymember Romero for introducing this important legislation. Since our organization’s founding by Dr. Michael Lozman we have been dedicated to creating a permanent space in the Capital Region to honor the victims of the Holocaust and educate future generations. At this time when antisemitism is so high and rhetoric is reminiscent of the Nazi era, the need to remember the Holocaust is critically important. As envisioned, this Memorial will have statewide impact by helping to educate people about the consequences of prejudice left unchecked and hopefully inspire New Yorkers to stand up against hate in all its forms. We’re looking forward to working together with the New York State Office of General Services in the planning and development of this vitally important New York State landmark.”

The establishment of this memorial continues the Governor's ongoing efforts to combat racial bias, antisemitism and any form of bigotry throughout New York. In the FY26 Enacted Budget Governor Hochul secured $35 million for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes (SCAHC) program. These grants provide funding to boost safety and security for certain organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission.

Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York launched America’s first-ever statewide plan to combat antisemitism, and directed the New York State Division of Human Rights to establish the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit (HBPU) to help communities combat prejudice and discrimination. Most recently, the Governor signed legislation requiring every New York State college campus to designate a Title VI coordinator to address discrimination.