Acorn Publishing Author Sarah Vosburgh Highlights The Generational Burdens & Quiet Triumphs Of Alzheimer's

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acorn Publishing, the largest publisher in San Diego and one of the largest in California, announced Sarah Vosburgh, the newest addition to its roster, is exploring the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease and the relationship with her mother in her new book. “Who Will Name the Bees?” is Vosburgh’s first full-length book and will be released in paperback and ebook form on April 22, 2026, followed by the audiobook available on Audible.There are approximately 11 million Alzheimer's caregivers across the U.S., with even more grappling with caring for both elderly loved ones suffering from dementia, while simultaneously rearing children. This “sandwich generation” must balance care and time with both. From the outside, elderly loved ones look healthy; while their minds contend with loosely connected ideas, memories, and fear. “Who Will Name the Bees?”, with its emotional truth, lyrical storytelling, and intimate reflections on caregiving, memory, and resilience, is written to resonate with adult children navigating the complexities of caring for aging parents.Vosburgh has a PhD in educational psychology. She had not planned to become an author. Alzheimer’s changed her path. This is Vosburgh’s sixth published work and the first with Acorn Publishing. She is a member of the International Memoir Writers Association and San Diego Writers, Ink.“Acorn Publishing is thrilled to represent ‘Who Will Name the Bees?’ This lyrical memoir captures the heartbreak and tenderness of caregiving with such honesty and grace, and we are honored to help bring Sarah’s story to the world,” said Holly Kammier, co-founder of Acorn Publishing. “At Acorn, we believe in championing voices that illuminate the human experience. Sarah’s memoir is a moving testament to love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.”The book also speaks to breast cancer survivors and their families, offering a compassionate lens on illness and recovery. Survivors of familial trauma, also will find solidarity in its honest portrayal of pain and healing. Each chapter includes a collection of family memories, providing space for uplifting cherished memories and childhood moments.“I was always answering questions about what was going on with my mother, and taking criticism because folks seemed to think it was not so bad. Some were also going through or had been through the same, or were facing a similar experience, I wanted them to know they weren’t alone,” said Vosburgh. “Sharing makes it easier as we struggle - one generation with growing independence, the other with shrinking independence. The ravages of this disease leave no marks, and at the same time, leave no memories.”A book tour is scheduled for Q2-2026, including local chapters of Alzheimer’s caregiving associations as well as local NPR radio stations.####About Acorn PublishingFounded by bestselling authors Holly Kammier and Jessica TherrienHelped authors achieve national awards, bestseller status, and film/TV dealsMaintains a curated catalog of high-quality, impactful storiesWe look forward to continuing to uplift authors and enrich the literary world.Book BlurbWhen memory fades, what remains?Sarah Vosburgh has often felt misunderstood by her mother, a woman who lived a quintessential suburban life. But when her mother is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Sarah’s world unravels, and she must confront a disease that will only worsen. As roles reverse between mother and daughter, Sarah faces the guilt of making decisions she hopes are the right ones while also carrying the grief of losing her mom bit by bit everyday. She navigates a labyrinth of health services amid the heartbreaking, and at times darkly humorous, realities of caregiving.There are the white lies and midnight phone calls, the misbuttoned blouses, and the second slice of chocolate pie that tastes just as good as it did the first time. And then there’s the quiet awe at the persistence of connection even when language falters and names are forgotten.A native New Englander, Vosburgh lives in San Diego with her husband, daughter, granddog, and a most extraordinary feline.

