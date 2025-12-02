Alongside Launches Research-Validated, Clinician-Designed AI Coach for Families

Real time insights, quick scripts, and immediate safety alerts keep parents in control

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alongside , the leading clinician-designed AI platform used by more than 200 schools across the U.S., announced the launch of Alongside for Families, which helps parents/caregivers and children navigate everyday challenges and foster healthy parent-child communication.For the first time, families can access the same clinician-developed AI coach that has supported thousands of students in schools, with features designed specifically for home use, including a parent dashboard, safety alerts, and personalized skill-building chats for kids ages 9-18+.From Insight to Action: Extending Parental Support that Makes a Measurable Difference“Right now we know both parents and youth are struggling, and need quick, trusted support that fits into their daily life,” said Dr. Elsa Friis, Ph.D., Head of Product and Clinical at Alongside. “Alongside helps break cycles of stress or frustration by allowing youth a place to process daily challenges, work towards healthy habits, and easily share their progress with their parents. It allows us to flip the script from parents saying “You need to…” to children sharing “I did it!”Over three years of development and research, Alongside worked with teens and adults to determine how to promote and reinforce parental advice and support in a way that resonated with youth. “My child uses Alongside to manage challenges and build skills that directly support her with school and everyday stressors, right when she needs it most,” says Trisha Bixler, a school mental health support specialist and parent of a sixth-grader in Fayetteville, NC. “This platform is also valuable for parents, providing continuous, research-based guidance in a safe space to help families navigate daily challenges with confidence.” Independent research conducted across Alongside’s 200+ school partners has shown measurable impact:- 25% reduction in anxiety symptoms- 70% decrease in discipline concerns- 76% reduction in suicidal ideationFeatures Designed for Families- 24/7 access with 5-minute activities that fit into busy schedules- Youth support aligned to developmental research and supported by two independent research studies- Parental support that is completely judgment-free- Personalized child insights so parents are never out of the loop- Safety monitoring for concerning issues with immediate parental notifications and resourcesFamilies across the country can now try out Alongside with a free 7-day trial.About AlongsideAlongside is a clinician-designed AI platform that helps young people build resilience, focus, and emotional wellbeing through a safe, guided chat framework. Trusted by more than 200 schools nationwide, Alongside’s evidence-based approach provides support for everyday challenges while ensuring severe issues are flagged for human intervention, ensuring safety for young people and peace of mind for the adults who care about them.

