Farragut Shooting Range Center announces updated days and hours of operation

Beginning in Dec., the Farragut Shooting Range Center will adopt updated days and hours of operation. The adjustments reflect recent patterns in public use and are intended to help Idaho Fish and Game make the best use of staff and financial resources required to operate the facility.

The range will be closed Dec. 8, 2025, through Jan. 9, 2026, for a scheduled holiday break. The facility will reopen Jan. 10 under its regular winter schedule.

Each year, the range will operate on the following consistent annual schedule:

  • Winter hours (Nov.–April): Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Summer hours (May–Oct.): Friday through Monday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

