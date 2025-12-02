Sunnybrook TMS and Tank Payments Launch Integrated Payment Automation for Freight Brokers

Integration delivers automated payments, faster carrier funding, and a cleaner workflow for brokers who want a single system process.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnybrook TMS, the transportation management system built for freight brokers who value efficiency and operational clarity, today announced a new integration with Tank Payments, the Austin based fintech company that provides instant payment and financial management tools for the trucking industry. The partnership brings automated broker to carrier payment workflows directly into Sunnybrook, giving brokers a faster, more organized, and more reliable way to manage settlements.The integration is designed to remove manual steps that slow brokers down. Through Tank Payments, carriers funded by partner factoring companies gain instant access to approved invoice payments. Through Sunnybrook, brokers gain a streamlined process that keeps payment actions inside one system. The result is a cleaner workflow that strengthens broker to carrier relationships by delivering faster settlements without extra administrative work.“Payments are one of the most time consuming parts of a broker’s job,” said Adam Lang, co-founder of Sunnybrook Software. “Our goal is always to simplify the broker’s day. Integrating Tank Payments allows our users to approve invoices, release payments, and keep carriers informed through one connected process. It saves time, reduces errors, and improves the experience for carriers who deserve quick and predictable access to their money.”Tank Payments partners with factoring companies that serve carriers, enabling instant access to funds once an invoice is approved. By connecting directly with Sunnybrook, brokers benefit from this payment infrastructure without managing separate systems or initiating ACH or wire transfers. Carriers receive their funds instantly in their Tank account and can use the Tank Visa fleet card, bill pay tools, or SMS based driver payouts immediately.With this integration, Sunnybrook brokers can:● Automate payment actions and reduce the number of manual steps involved in approving and releasing funds.● Improve carrier satisfaction by supporting faster and more transparent access to approved payments.● Reduce administrative burden by keeping invoice approval, payment initiation, and communication inside Sunnybrook.● Strengthen relationships with carriers who rely on Tank’s instant funding, spending tools, and fraud protection features.“Carriers expect transparency and speed when it comes to payment,” said a spokesperson for Tank Payments. “Working with Sunnybrook allows brokers to support that expectation through a streamlined and accurate flow. Faster payments lead to stronger partnerships across the industry.”For Sunnybrook, this collaboration reflects a continued commitment to practical innovation that helps brokers work quickly and operate from a single system. Payments are an essential part of the freight lifecycle, and simplifying that process gives brokers more time to focus on customers, coverage, and growth.About Sunnybrook SoftwareSunnybrook Software is based in Kansas City, Missouri and provides innovative SaaS solutions built for freight brokers. Sunnybrook TMS helps growing brokerages streamline operations, simplify workflows, and deliver strong service with tools that support quoting, planning, sourcing, communications, and payments. The platform is designed for speed, clarity, and ease of use so brokers can focus on winning freight and supporting customers. For more information, visit https://sunnybrooksoftware.com About Tank PaymentsTank Payments is a fintech company based in Austin, Texas that provides a financial account and payments platform for the trucking industry. Tank gives carriers and drivers faster access to their earned money with instant funding after invoices are approved by factoring companies. The platform includes a Visa fleet card, bill pay, fraud protection, and SMS based driver payments, all managed through a mobile app. Learn more at https://www.tankpayments.com

