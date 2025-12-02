NDAY Security and WPS.Digital Partner to Bring Advanced Offensive Cybersecurity to Underserved Markets in Latin America

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NDAY Security, a global innovator in offensive cybersecurity and AI-driven threat validation, today announced a strategic partnership with WPS.Digital, a leading digital transformation firm in Latin America. The collaboration aims to expand access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity and digital services across the region’s underserved markets.The partnership integrates NDAY Security’s industry-leading offensive cybersecurity platforms—ATTACKN, DiscoverN, and AttackBench—with WPS.Digital’s regional presence and expertise in secure digital transformation. Together, the companies will help organizations across Brazil and other Latin American markets strengthen their security posture and accelerate digital growth.“This partnership marks a milestone in democratizing advanced offensive cybersecurity,” said Mark Whitehead, CEO, NDAY Security. “With WPS.Digital’s regional insight and NDAY’s offensive platforms, we can deliver continuous, proactive security validation to organizations that have traditionally lacked access to such capabilities. This is the core mission of NDAY.”NDAY’s Offensive Cybersecurity SuiteATTACKNAn advanced orchestration platform for offensive operations that enables red team exercises, penetration testing, and continuous threat exposure management (CTEM).DiscoverNAn automated attack surface discovery and asset intelligence engine that maps, monitors, and prioritizes exposures across cloud and hybrid environments.AttackBenchA newly launched autonomous AI penetration testing agent that performs lightning-fast, repeatable security validation—described by NDAY as “like having a red team on demand.”“Latin America’s digital transformation is accelerating, but cybersecurity maturity hasn’t kept pace,” said Julio Vieira, vCISO, WPS.Digital. “By combining WPS.Digital’s local expertise with NDAY’s offensive AI capabilities, we can help regional enterprises adopt proactive defense strategies that scale with their growth.”This collaboration will empower small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), critical infrastructure operators, and public institutions to identify vulnerabilities, validate defenses, and secure digital operations with unprecedented efficiency. The partnership is expected to expand region-wide by 2026, bringing continuous offensive security and transformation capabilities to organizations across Latin America.

AI Penetration Testing

